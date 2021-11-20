Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl will be this Friday the 19th, so we show you which is the best team for this adventure. Receive all in this note!!

The day finally arrived where the adventure begins in Sinnoh with the remakes from Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. We already know that our mother is going to throw us out of the house and that the Professor Rowan will exploit us to complete the pokedex. That is why today we bring you a little help so that you can form your best team in this adventure.

It should be noted that the best team is the one with which you have fun and feel comfortable – he says it while listening to the opening from the anime – so the following list is based on the statistics of each pokémon, collected from Pokémon Databases.

The initial

The first thing we must do is choose between the fourth generation initials: Chimchar, Turtwig and Piplup. By stat with a total of 534, Chimchar evolved into Infernape He will be the best, although in the first 4 medals he will have two weaknesses, which he recovers in the sixth of steel type and in the seventh of ice. If it is by type of gym, the best option will be Turtwig.

Togekiss

Who said you can’t be strong and lovable at the same time? The latest evolution of Togepi It will be a great pokémon if we can include it in our team, since it has a great special attack capable of defeating the Garchomp from Cynthia with her fairy type. In turn, Togekiss will count us as a flying Pokémon.

Garchomp

This is one of the most beloved fourth generation pokémon. Although it is difficult to capture, the truth is that it is a pseudo legendary that counteracts the weaknesses of Togekiss (except ice) and helps us if we have chosen Infernape to defeat the rock types without problems. What’s more Who doesn’t want a half-shark dragon with a base stat of 600 on their team?

Snorlax

We need a defensive wall, let’s call Snorlax taking advantage of the fact that this is the generation of his pre-evolution, Munchlax. It will be difficult to evolve it, but without a doubt having this fat man in our tank team will get us out of more than one predicament. If you don’t like normal types, Dusknoir or Bronzong they are also good options.

A guy who covers weaknesses

It all depends on the initial you have chosen. If you have Chimchar you will need an electric or water type, like Electivire or Gastrodon. If you chose Piplup, you need a fire like Magmortar. Lastly, if your choice was Turtwig you may need a fire or steel type like Lucario.

The last space is for …

The last position on your team can be your favorite Pokémon or one that makes you feel comfortable. Although you can also fill it with Dialga, Palkia or some legendary in the post game.

You are already prepared for your adventure, now it is up to you to know which Pokémon to choose and how to face the remake of Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl.

