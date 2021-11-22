Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl has a bug in Puntaneva City that can leave you trapped

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl finally came out just a few days ago. Of course, we already have our official analysis of the game, and We invite you to take a look before purchasing the remake from the classic Nintendo title. Despite how beautiful it has seemed to us, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl have a fatal bug, and today we come to warn you to fall into their trap … At least until The Pokémon Company solves it.

Within a game there are different types of errors, some more catastrophic than others. However, if there is a mistake that can ruin your life at any time, it is the one that has the ability to damage and make your games useless. Well, this is the case today, and it is that a recent discovery has shown that an error in Puntaneva City, in Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, is causing games to become unusable with no possible recovery.

How this error happens and how to avoid this error in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

The error is found just before fighting Inverna, gym leader of Ciudad Puntaneva. Here, we will have to clear a puzzle that consists of sliding on the ice. Well, it seems that some users get stuck in the center of the gym after sliding down the left side of the ice hill. If you get stuck here, you have no choice but to restart your game to an earlier point., but if you had the misfortune to save at this point you will have no choice but to restart your game from scratch.

So now you know, if you go to the gym in Ciudad Puntaneva, make sure you save your game before entering the building, and don’t save again until you’ve defeated Winter and left the gym. You are never too careful with your saved games.