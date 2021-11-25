Despite initial criticism, the titles are being a big seller.

Pokémon is today one of the biggest licenses in popular culture, being so that it is not uncommon to see that, combining merchandising with the rest of the basic products, is one of the most profitable franchises in the world. And this when it is not the first. Nevertheless, the basis of this success is in their video games, being so that without these not only would there be no saga in itself, but we would not have the creatures that inhabit this world either.

Under this premise, recently Nintendo Switch received Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Pokémon Shimmering PearlThese being the remakes of the fourth generation, which came to our market in 2007, almost fifteen years ago. However, contrary to what happened then, these titles have come wrapped in controversy, Since the initial criticism from the specialized press has not left them in a good place.

Likewise, these titles have been characterized not only by having a patch of several GB at launch, but also by many users are reporting bugs in the game, which, in case of not restarting the console in time, may cause you to have to start your game from the beginning. And all this comes into a coalition because, despite having everything against it, the two games are being a bestseller around the world.

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl debut in Japan as the series’ best-selling games on Nintendo Switch

It should be noted that the first data we have comes from both the United Kingdom and Japan, being so Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are the second best-selling games of 2021 in the UK, being only surpassed by FIFA 22. This is a milestone, since it has not been a year with few games, especially in the United Kingdom where Nintendo is not as strong as other brands.

Secondly, the important data comes from Japan, specifically of the first weekend of sales, in which both remakes have reached the figure of 1.39 million sales. It may seem like a poor data knowing that Pokémon Sword and Shield have more than 20 million units sold. However, the data is that It was the 2nd best release of Nintendo Switch in Japan, thus surpassing Monster Hunter Rise and the aforementioned eighth generation and having only Animal Crossing New Horizons ahead.

Time will tell how the trajectory of these remakes ends, but from the initial sales it seems clear that we are facing one of the best-selling titles of 2021.

