Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Pokémon Shimmering Pearl are about to arrive on November 19. Therefore, Pokémon GO wants to celebrate it from a new event. From November 16 to 21 we can participate in this celebration and get great rewards.

In the following guide we leave you all the details about the event, rewards, Pokémon present and much more. Do not miss it!

Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Pokémon Event

During this event we will find the distance of the incubators reduced to half or a third. The greatest particularity is that we will find various costumed Pokémon, being able to come out in your form variocolor. To get them, we can complete the Collection challenge. The reward for completing it is 1000PX, 3,000 Stardust and a meeting with Froslass.

Pokemon in disguise

New items for the avatar, stickers and bundles

Starting on November 15, new cosmetics will be available in the in-game store. It will be the costumes of Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup. During the event you can also get the Event Box and Super Cool Pack.





First part of the event: Brilliant Diamond

It will last from November 16 to 18. Many capped Piplup, Turtwig, and Chimchar will appear capped. In addition, the following Pokémon will appear in the wild:

Event Part Two: Shimmering Pearl

The Pokémon that will appear in the wild are as follows:

