Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, can they be finished in 15 minutes thanks to their glitches?

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl were speedruned in 15 minutes due to their multiple glitches. Do you want to know how to do it? We will tell you about it here!

Many expected to see the launch of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, the two new games in the series Pokemon. However, something that we did not expect to find, at least not so explicit, is that the game can be “broken” to finish it in less than 20 minutes.

Indeed, the new two remakes, Diamond and Pearl, have different glitches discovered by speedrunes to complete the game as quickly as possible. The one in charge of having the world record of speedrunear Pokémon Pearl was the Asian vtuber Carolio, who in his channel Youtube shows the feat of finishing the game in just over 15 minutes. This is a great record since according to the information on the How Long To Beat page, the game lasts around 25 hours.

If you are not interested in the story, or in capturing Pokémon and you just want to finish the game as soon as possible, the best way to get the most out of Diamond and Pearl is through their glitches. The best game is taken through its menu, which can be opened to explore the map without being bothered by Pokémon or trainers. What’s more, there are some extra glitchs that allow you to reach certain gym leaders more easily. This in case you no longer intend to finish the game in 20 minutes.

For the rest, there are some sections outside the gameplay that also help to gain a few seconds to compete for this record. Those who speedrune these games recommend set the speed of the texts to “fast”. Another little-known “trick” is to turn off the battle sound and background music, both of which make the game run faster.

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl arrived full of glitches, however they fit well this artistic concept with the history of the fourth generation. If you want to know more, here is our review of the game.

Share it with whoever you want