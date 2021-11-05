Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are revealed in a new trailer

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl is the next title that the company has prepared for its Nintendo Switch. So far we have been able to know a few things about the game, which is itself a remake of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. A few days ago the title was seen in a trailer where they explained more about Team Galaxia, and although today it was also they show us a new trailer, focuses on totally different aspects of the game.

The new trailer for Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl has a duration of five minutes, and in it we can see some of the main features of the title. The video is only in Japanese at the moment, and there is no option for subtitles. Nevertheless, you should take a look at the five precious minutes of the trailer, and it is likely that it will be one of the last that we will see before the official launch of the game this month.

The new from The Pokémon Company is shown in five minutes of video

Both titles They are based on the 2006/07 classics. With the release date approaching, The Pokémon Company has been revealing more and more about the title. Of course, despite being a remake of the classic games, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. will arrive with a lot of news and new things to do. We recently compared the graphics of the originals with that of the remake, and boy Technology has advanced in the last decade.

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl will be officially launched this November 19, 2021, that is, in just a few days. Of course, the game will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch. A few months ago the download size that the title will occupy on the console was inadvertently revealed, so if you’re going with just the right storage, you should take a look.