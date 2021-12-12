Pokémon Releases Relaxation Video With Piplup

Although I am sure that everyone here loves to enjoy video games, there are also heavy days when we would like to relax a bit and put aside the gaming for a few hours. If you are having trouble sleeping, or just want to relax, then this new video released by Pokemon is ideal for you.

The Pokémon Company has released a new relaxation video starring nothing more and nothing less than Piplup. For half an hour, you can see the adorable Pokemon rolling around the room, laughing and making noises that might give you some kind of tickling sensation, all of this eventually falling asleep.

So sit back, relax, and wear good headphones to enjoy this experience that is sure to help you get through those tough times of the day.

Editor’s note: Maybe it’s just me, but these types of videos have become very fashionable lately. It’s funny that The Pokémon Company has jumped on this specific trend, but the video suited them pretty well so I’m not complaining.

