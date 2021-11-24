Pokémon is the most profitable franchise in the world and a large part of its profits come from its products although, we certainly weren’t expecting them to put a LUCARIO REAL SIZE up for sale. In accordance with Poke times, this 1 to 1 scale plush, is now available for you to order, through the official store from Japan.

In the Poke Times social networks, the arrival of this Lucario to the Pokémon Center was announced for about 46,200 円, approximately about $ 450.00 USD. Although, if you are interested in carrying out your furry fantasy and finally having your own life-size creature, you will have to hurry. Pre-orders for this stuffed animal through its Official site will close on December 16, 2021 and shipments will begin in May 2022.

Finally, this price does not include international shipping.

If you are a fan of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, surely it excites you that you will finally be able to have this tender, but powerful being with you. Although, it is important that you consider some details of this important purchase.

The specifications of this $ 400.00 USD Lucario Pokémon are as follows: * 120 cms. Tall. * 43 cms. long (from ear to ear). * Approximate weight of 4 kg. * It is made of polyester and polyurethane. * You can stand it on its two legs and tail.

Finally, remember that the time and day of closing of pre-orders of this beautiful Pokémon correspond to the local time of Tokyo, Japan. So, don’t leave your Lucario last because he wouldn’t abandon you like this.

Even if you can’t afford to buy your next plush toy of this powerful Pokémon, the company’s official online store is full of themed items of this as of other creatures:

Who is Lucario?

Lucario is a fighting / steel type creature introduced in the fourth generation, that is, in Pokémon Diamond & Pearl. It is the evolution of Riolu. Although, its first appearance was not in the series or in the manga of this saga (or in video games), it was in the movie Lucario and the mystery of Mew (ES), (HA), from the sixth generation it can megaevolve in Mega-Lucario.

Lucario is a Pokémon faithful to the person who trains it, but it also has a tough and serious character. Therefore, it may not be friendly at first glance. Still, the Lucarios have a great sense of justice. Its appearance is that of a wolf or bipedal blue jackal. The ears are larger and straighter than Riolu, the “sensors” (which are located at the back of the head) with which it senses the aura have multiplied by 2.

Lucario is a very peculiar Pokémon, at first glance it looks like an anthropomorphic canine. Canines are known as man’s most faithful friends because of their loyalty. There is also the fact that Lucario evolves from Riolu out of friendship, hence the similarity with dogs.

However, it has unique characteristics of felines, such as exceptional reflexes, flexibility and agility, as well as perception and the brightness in their eyes is characteristic of cats, which makes Lucario a very particular Pokémon.

What is Pokémon?

But, if you wonder what is this franchise that One Piece is crossovering with. Here we tell you more about Pokémon (ポ ケ モ ン), short form of Pocket Monsters (ポ ケ ッ ト モ ン ス タ ー Pocket Monsters), is an anime created by Satoshi Tajiri, Junichi Masuda and Ken Sugimori, which tells the story of Ash Ketchum, a young Pokémon trainer from Pallet Town who begins a journey to achieve his dream, to be a Pokémon Master.

The series is based on the Pokémon video game saga also created by Satoshi Tajiri, developed by Game Freak and distributed by Nintendo, which first appeared on the Japanese market on February 27, 1996.

The success of video games that is still maintained to this day, made its plot was adapted into an anime produced by the animation studios OLM, Inc., which has been broadcast by the television network TV Tokyo since it was released on January 1. April 1997. OLM, Inc. has produced 20 films so far, along with several special miniseries (also called OVA) such as Pokémon Origins, Pokémon: Mega Evolution Special, and Pokémon Generations..

Also, this saga has had its own spin-off such as the so-called Shu-kan Pokémon Ho-thus-kyoku which, when brought to the United States, obtained the name of Pokémon Chronicles (Pokémon Chronicles), a series of stories involving minor characters from the series.