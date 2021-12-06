Pokemon journeys has revealed something like its own multiverse in the most recent episode of the anime. Fans from regions outside of Japan continue to look forward to new episodes of Pokémon Master Journeys on Netflix, but the new episodes are broadcast weekly in Japan.

In fact, this month the series kicked off a special event celebrating the launch of Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl with the return of the region of Sinnoh and characters like Dawn, Cynthia and more after their comebacks earlier in the year. However, this time there was a twist.

The episode also brought in the Legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia, the two legendaries begin a battle that begins to tear apart the fabric of time and space. This creates a series of portals between universes where one is completely devoid of Pokemon, since the displacement of the time has regressed to all the Pokemon until being eggs again.

The franchise has confirmed the idea of ​​a multiverse in the past with the introduction of space gates and warp throughout later additions to the franchise, but Pokemon Journeys Episode 89 makes this idea the focal point as Dialga and Palkia begin to quarrel.

There are minor differences between the two universes, such as that in this alternate world Dawn is the champion of the Sinnoh League rather than participating in Pokémon contests. For now, we have many clues about what is happening with these universes, it is best to see the appearance of Cynthia and Arceus.