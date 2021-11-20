In Pokémon GO every month the Community day, a special event in which a specific Pokémon appears more frequently than normal for a few hours. If you have missed any of those that took place this year, you will soon have a new opportunity.

That will be thanks to December’s Community Day, which will repeat the play of recent years and bring back each and every Pokémon that has been parading during the events of 2021, from January to November. In addition, as there are so many, it will be divided into two days that will be celebrated Saturday December 18 and Sunday December 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time) in both cases.

Depending on the day you play, there are some that you will find more frequently in the wild, unless you use an Incense or a Bait Module, in which case they will all have the same odds. Specifically, they will be divided in this way:

Saturday, December 18 : Fletchling, Gible, Machop, Roselia, Snivy and Swablu

: Fletchling, Gible, Machop, Roselia, Snivy and Swablu Sunday December 19: Duskull, Eevee, Oshawott, Shinx and Tepig.

All of them will be able to appear to you in their normal version or their shiny version, which will already be a good incentive to go in their search. However, if you need any more, during the aforementioned weekend it will be activated a new temporary investigation task and another special investigation task, in which case you will need to purchase the pass for one euro.

On the other hand, there will also be field research tasks dedicated to these Pokémon, packs of free items and to exchange for coins, an increase in the storage limit of Pokémon and the bag and there will be some special bonuses that will be activated for the occasion. In this way, Incense and Bait Modules will last three hours, Eggs will hatch twice as fast, and twice experience and Stardust will be delivered per catch.

And those who will not want to miss the party either are the featured Pokémon of the 2020 Community Days, since they can hatch you when the 2-kilometer Eggs hatch and they will be the Raid Bosses during those days. Also, to curl the curl even more, all the Pokémon of the 2020 and 2021 events that evolve to their final stage between December 17 and December 20 they will learn some exclusive attacks which will be the following:

Alakazam : You will learn the fast attack Counter Attack by evolving to Kadabra

: You will learn the fast attack Counter Attack by evolving to Kadabra Altaria – Will learn the Moon Force Charged Attack by evolving into Swablu

– Will learn the Moon Force Charged Attack by evolving into Swablu Beedrill – Will learn the Drill Charged Attack when evolving to Kakuna

– Will learn the Drill Charged Attack when evolving to Kakuna Charizard – Will learn the Dragonbreath rapid attack by evolving into Charmeleon

– Will learn the Dragonbreath rapid attack by evolving into Charmeleon Dusknoir – Will learn the Shadow Ball charged attack when evolving into Dusclops

– Will learn the Shadow Ball charged attack when evolving into Dusclops Electivire – Will learn the Flamethrower charged attack by evolving to Electabuzz

– Will learn the Flamethrower charged attack by evolving to Electabuzz Emboar : Will learn the Fiery Ring charged attack by evolving into Pignite

: Will learn the Fiery Ring charged attack by evolving into Pignite Empoleon – Will learn the Hydrocannon Charged Attack by evolving into Prinplup

– Will learn the Hydrocannon Charged Attack by evolving into Prinplup Espeon – Will learn the Shadow Ball charged attack when evolving into Eevee

– Will learn the Shadow Ball charged attack when evolving into Eevee Flareon – Will learn the Brute Force charged attack by evolving into Eevee

– Will learn the Brute Force charged attack by evolving into Eevee Garchomp – Will learn Living Earth Charged Attack by evolving into Gabite

– Will learn Living Earth Charged Attack by evolving into Gabite Gengar : Will learn the Shadow Fist Charged Attack when evolving into Haunter

: Will learn the Shadow Fist Charged Attack when evolving into Haunter Glaceon : will learn the Hydropulse charged attack when evolving to Eevee

: will learn the Hydropulse charged attack when evolving to Eevee Gyarados : will learn the Aqua Cola charged attack when evolving into Magikarp

: will learn the Aqua Cola charged attack when evolving into Magikarp Jolteon – Will learn Electrocannon Charged Attack when evolving Eevee

– Will learn Electrocannon Charged Attack when evolving Eevee Leafeon – You will learn the Recurring fast attack by evolving into Eevee

– You will learn the Recurring fast attack by evolving into Eevee Luxray – Will learn Psychofang charged attack upon evolving Luxio

– Will learn Psychofang charged attack upon evolving Luxio Porygon-Z – Will learn Triatack Charged Attack by evolving to Porygon2

– Will learn Triatack Charged Attack by evolving to Porygon2 Machamp – Will learn Vendetta Charged Attack by evolving into Machoke

– Will learn Vendetta Charged Attack by evolving into Machoke Magmortar : Will learn the Lightning Charged Attack when evolving Magmar

: Will learn the Lightning Charged Attack when evolving Magmar Rhyperior – Will learn the Rockbreaker Charged Attack by evolving into Rhydon

– Will learn the Rockbreaker Charged Attack by evolving into Rhydon Roserade – Will learn Recurring fast attack and Meteor Ball Fire charged attack by evolving Roselia

– Will learn Recurring fast attack and Meteor Ball Fire charged attack by evolving Roselia Samurott – Will learn the Hydrocannon Charged Attack when evolving Dewott

– Will learn the Hydrocannon Charged Attack when evolving Dewott Serperior – Will learn the Ferocious Plant charged attack by evolving into Servine

– Will learn the Ferocious Plant charged attack by evolving into Servine Shiftry – Will learn Recurring fast attack when evolving Nuzleaf

– Will learn Recurring fast attack when evolving Nuzleaf Sylveon – Will learn Psychocharge Charged Attack when evolving Eevee

– Will learn Psychocharge Charged Attack when evolving Eevee Talonflame – Will learn the Scorch fast attack by evolving into Fletchinder

– Will learn the Scorch fast attack by evolving into Fletchinder Umbreon – You will learn the Psychic Charged Attack when evolving into Eevee

– You will learn the Psychic Charged Attack when evolving into Eevee Vaporeon– Will learn Scald charged attack when evolving to Eevee