The Pokémon GO Tour is getting closer and closer and this time, it will be focused on the Johto region which includes all the Pokémon that are part of the second generation, one of the best known and loved by the community. But nevertheless, this delivery comes with two editions available And in this section of our complete guide to Pokémon GO, we explain what they are and how they differ.

Differences between the Gold and Silver edition of the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto

Following the success of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto region, which was held earlier this year, Niantic now brings this event with a version of the Johto region and it will begin on February 26, 2022. By then, coaches must choose between two experiences offered: the Silver edition and the Gold edition.

Coaches who wish to participate in this event must buy a special ticket, which It has a cost of 11.99 euros or its equivalent in local currency. It should be noted that if the purchase is made before January 10 or February, the player receives access for an exclusive temporary investigation.

After purchasing the ticket and a few days before the event, the coach must choose the version he wants to play. However, you must remember that once you have chosen the edition, you will not be able to change it under any circumstances.

The difference between the two lies in the list of items and Pokémon that make them up. For example, the Silver edition features Lugia, Ledyba, Delibird, Skarmory, and Phanpy; while the one of Gold has pokémons like Ho-Oh, Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa and Mantine; although it should be mentioned that these will be able to be exchanged between friends.