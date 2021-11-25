Niantic already announced a few weeks ago an agreement with Ed Sheeran to carry out a special musical act . The new songs of the artist can be heard through the ‘News’ section of Pokémon GO until November 30.

One of the elements that the developer has to thank the most is the continuous implementation of content, without ever letting the delivery begin to rust. Are updates They usually bring with them certain keys that you can take advantage of to get certain advantages in your adventure to get hold of them all. The november promo codes are as follows.

In addition, on the occasion of the action, a code has been released to achieve the Ed Sheeran sweatshirt. The code in question is as follows: VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X. On the other hand, during the event you can access the Store to redeem an Event Box completely free of charge and that includes:

20 Pokéballs

10 Berries Frambu

10 Pinia Berries

Bait module

Apart from this collaboration, the company has deployed some more codes that we can take advantage of before the end of this month of November. It is possible that before the end of the month others will launch, so it is advisable follow the account of Pokemon go and Niantic on Twitter for updates. The keys are:

E9K4SY77F5623 : 10 Pokéballs

: 10 Pokéballs KUAXZBJUTP3B7– An exclusive Samsung cap and t-shirt for your avatar.

How to redeem these codes

To receive your rewards you will have to enter these codes somewhere, but where? You may be wondering. The procedure is really simple, although it varies depending on whether our phone uses Android or iOS.

The first case has no greater complication than going to the Shop within Pokémon GO. Once inside slide down until you come across the section Promotions. You just have to enter the key and they will provide you with the objects instantly.

On the other hand, if you use a iPhone You will not find the Promotions option in the Store. In fact, there is no in-game alternative for this, so you must resort to the rewards page from Niantic itself.

Login with your account details in Pokémon GO and insert the code in question. When you enter the video game again, check your Inventory, since you should have received them instantly.