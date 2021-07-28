Pokémon Go bans innocent players

Since its arrival in the mobile market, Pokemon go has been embroiled in a battle against those who cheat in the game. In this way, during the last weeks, thousands of players were banned. However, the anti-cheat system that is used not only attacked those who justifiably deserved it, but also honest people were also wrongly expelled from the title.

The anti-cheat system works in three steps. First comes the warning. After that access to the game is blocked for 30 days. This process ends with the complete ban of Pokemon go. It seems that somehow the game’s automated anti-cheat system was activated and numerous players were falsely swept away by the next wave of bans, a bug that Niantic is now looking to reverse. This is what the company commented:

“We are working to reverse the expulsions of some Coaches who received incorrect penalties on their accounts. This will be done automatically for Coaches, whether they have contacted us or not. We apologize for the mistake. “

We’re working on reverting strikes for some Trainers who incorrectly received punishments on their accounts. This will be done for Trainers automatically, whether or not they have contacted us. We apologize for the error. – Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) July 27, 2021

Niantic has not provided any indication of compensation for these innocent players, many of whom missed the end of this year’s Pokémon Go Fest. Hopefully this problem will be fixed as soon as possible for all the people who did not deserve to be banned.

In related topics, Gardevoir will come to Pokémon UNITE the present day. Similarly, Netflix is ​​working on a live action Pokémon series.

Via: Niantic

