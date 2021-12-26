Pokémon GO will have its community day on January 16. Rewards, experiences and more Pokémon. Everything you need to know, in this note !!!

Keeping the community active is always a matter of debate for game developers. The pressure of having to launch new and good content is not easy, especially when it has been 5 years since your debut as Pokemon go.

The video game of Niantic launched in 2016 announced, through its official website, the community events in 2022. To enjoy the first, we will have to wait until January 16 from 11 AM to 5 PM, where you will more easily find Spheal, the adorable type pokémon ice water. Also, if players evolve it into Walrein, this pokémon will be able to learn Icicles Y Snow Powder.

Anyway, it’s not just about capturing Spheal this day, as those who pay US $ 1 will have access to a new story. This research story is called The Shpeal Deal, and will be available only during community day. As if that were not enough, we can also get extra experience, as well as more duration in the incense and bait modules. In addition, those who take pictures will receive a surprise gift.

If what you like is to buy but with game money, don’t miss out on what you can get. We can buy one Community day box for 1280 pokécoins for only this time. This reward will bring 50 ultraballs, 5 super incubators, 5 Lucky Eggs and 1 MT. Oh, and don’t forget to pick up the free 30 Ultraballs.

This Spheal-inspired community day comes just after the winter of Christmas. It seems that Niantic is working hard for us to meet more ice-type pokémon. Anyway, the developer is doing a great job for the entire Pokémon GO community, from different events with many prizes and rewards, to an Ed Sheeran live concert.

Share it with whoever you want