The competitive side of Pokémon is deeper and more complicated than it seems, that is why we tell you everything you need to know to be a true professional in this note!

Pokemon it has a lot of games that is amazing, from the first versions Red, Blue and Yellow, until the next Legends Arceus. This saga was always based on a story and the possibility of fighting with your Pokémon, but little is said about its competitive mode. That is why for you to become a true professional we tell you everything you need to know.

Since the beginning of Pokémon we have had the competitive mode, basically from the first generation, where it was used Earthquake for all. Later they would arrive Strike Divisions, New Fairy Type, and VGC Fighting, plus 800 more Pokémon.

The first thing to know is to build a solid base, this is done by joining three Pokémon that between them cover their weaknesses. The best known case It is the trio plant, water and fire, where each one resists and is weak against the other. Once this base is chosen, you would have to select Pokémon supports that they can heal, intimidate, put climates, etc.. All this is known in the abilities from each of them. On the other hand, it is also important to have team roles: that one have Physical attack, special attack, physical defense Y special defense. Once this base is assembled, you will be ready to do the math.

Now comes some math, but don’t worry, it’s simple. Know that ALL Pokémon have IV’s and EV’s, These are the individual points and stress points. In other words, IVs are the Pokémon’s innate talent and EVs are what they acquire through work and experience.

IV’s have minimum (0) and maximum (31) values in all the characteristics of the Pokémon, making it increase its attack, for example, depending on the IV’s. EV’s are similar, only these are 510 in total, of these 252 (which is the maximum per characteristic) are divided into two areas and the remaining six do not matter. There would be something like 252 in attack, 252 speed 6 in health and the others in 0.

The next thing is to add those points to all your Pokémon and equip them with a good item. If you have an attacker you can give him the Life Orb or the Choice Band that increase the attack, if you have a defensive one you can give remains to heal, etc.

All this you can put together on the Pokémon Showdown website, where all kinds of battles take place with the team you want. Competitive fights are at VGC, that is to say 2vs2 with 4 Pokémon. It is important that you know how to choose and build your team well based on these points. The rest you get from experience. Are you ready to start your journey as a combat professional?

