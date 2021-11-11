Despite the fact that Pokémon is, and will continue to be, one of the largest and most lucrative entertainment franchises in the world, it is not immune from criticism from a large part of the fan community, especially towards its video games. The Pokémon Company, the company behind the Pokémon brand, claims to be aware of the criticism towards the latest installments of the seriesbut is not overly concerned about satisfy fans above their creative vision.

The creatives working on the Pokémon video game saga «they’ve been through a lot, seen and heard a lot«JC Smith, director of consumer market for The Pokémon Company, recently assured in an interview with Axios Gaming. Smith reaffirms that the company is aware of the criticism and knows what the players want, although he again mentions that work methodology of putting personal vision ahead and working on different ideas in specific games. As previously mentioned by the creator of the series, Junichi Masuda.

It’s about “finding that delicate balance” between the team’s creative vision and fan requests, Smith says. One of those historic requests from the gaming community is to direct the game series towards adult audiences that grew with the first installments of the series offering new narrative and playable proposals, although the company does not seem to agree. Creatives “understand that there is a desire perhaps for something,” says Smith, but “try to focus on making the core accessible to everyone” so as not to leave out the child audience.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is one of those company experiments that try to appeal to a different type of player than usual thanks to this new semi-open world proposal and the news in Pokémon combat. It will go on sale next January 28, 2022 for Nintendo Switch.