We know that Pokémon is the franchise that has moved the most money in history. Outperforms virtually any other brand thanks to its multi-channel structure: videogames, manga, anime, cinema and, above all, merchandising (For example, the last full-size Lucario they announced). However, much of all that merchandising tends to remain exclusively in Japan and, in certain exceptions, in North America. That is why, from time to time, images appear that are quite surprising to us, such as public playgrounds may be being built with clear references to Pokémon.

Unlike certain attractions of dubious copyright that we can see at fairs, the devices do not show an aberrational appearance, nor will they cause trauma to the children who see them, since the Pokémon show a very faithful appearance to the original designs. Of course, we do not know if they can have some initial reluctance to get into a Lickitung and go down his tongue acting as a slide. Although, in our case, we don’t live near Fukushima to enjoy that park in person.

ラ ッ キ ー 公園 🍀 ま だ 工事 中 で し た が 芝 生 を 張 っ た ら め っ ち ゃ 映 え そ う！

園 児 向 け の 遊 具 な の で 大人 が 遊 ぶ の は 勇 気 が 必要 か も

子 供 を 遊 具 に 乗 せ て ポ ケ モ ン と AR 撮 影 と か 出来 た ら 楽 し そ う だ け ど 、 う ち の 子 供 も う で っ か い…# ラ ッ キ ー 公園 # ラ ッ キ ー pic.twitter.com/EQ2cC6mBQj – ひ ー よ (@troubleanalog) November 23, 2021

We had already talked about this park before, although these images provide more visible news. As you can see, Twitter user troubleanalog has shown a park under construction in which all the devices are Pokémon or have Pokémon in their design. In addition to the Lickitung slide, we also find a Chansey fortress with swings, a slide with two adorable Wingulls and another Chansey on the bar, or even a small platform topped by a Happiny. In addition, we can also appreciate a seesaw with a Cleffa, a Poké Ball and an Iglybuff, and even a bench with a Pikachu in perspective from the backrest to one of the legs.

In addition, the user troubleanalog insists that it is planned that said park is covered with grass later, as the Fukushima playground is not finished yet. With all that plus what we have been able to appreciate, there is no doubt that Pokémon bets everything in Japan so that the little ones begin to have contact with pocket monsters.