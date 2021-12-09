Pokémon BDSP report excellent sales during its premiere

There is no doubt that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have become the most important releases of the Nintendo Switch for this holiday season. We say this because we already have official figures, and as expected, both games sold incredibly well during their premiere.

According to a report by Gamebiz.jp, these remakes of Pokémon Pearl & Diamond they exceeded 6 million copies sold in their first week on the market. This means that both games had similar appeal to Sword & Shield, and far superior to those of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Lets Go, Eevee !.

This basically confirms that there is still a huge demand for gaming games. Pokemon, and these sales figures are certainly noteworthy especially considering all the leaks leading up to their releases, as well as the somewhat mixed reviews they received from critics. Ultimately, the combination of the brand, the remake of a popular generation, and the continued popularity of Switch have helped to convert Bdsp in two successful launches.

Editor’s note: Once again, Pokémon has been shown to remain one of the most influential franchises in the industry. The case with these remakes is particularly special, since it could be said that they did not have the best reception out there from the critics.

Via: Gamebiz