Pokémon BD and SP will have original content

Next November 19 they will finally arrive Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl to the Nintendo Switch. Although the leaks of the game have already revealed the return of a couple of areas that we saw in Platinum, The Pokémon Company confirmed today a completely new and exclusive area of ​​these remakes.

Each Pokémon remake has some totally additional content. On Fire Red and Leaf Green they were islands with a new history; on Heartgold and Soulsilver all post-game activities were substantially expanded; and in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire added an extra chapter. Now, Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl will introduce an area focused on capturing legendary.

Once you manage to defeat the Champion of Sinnoh, you will be able to access Ramanas Park, an area focused on capturing the different legendary that have appeared throughout the series. Some of these will be exclusive to the version you choose, and others can only be obtained by having information about Let’s Go Pikachu / Eevee and Sword and Shield on your Switch.

Your Sinnoh adventure is about to get Legendary, Trainers. Introducing Ramanas Park, an expansive new facility where you can encounter a variety of Legendary Pokémon!#PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl arrive on November 19! 💎✨ https://t.co/jPpx2uCFcZ pic.twitter.com/IG7dbG1M7p – Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 10, 2021

According to various leaks, the Battle Frontier and the Distortion World area, which appeared in Platinum originally, they would also be present in these remakes, although at the moment there is no official information. This new content will only be available with a day one update, so don’t forget to do this process as soon as you have your copy.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl will arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 19. In related topics, here you can learn more about the leaks of this title.

Although the additional chapter of Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire was entertaining, much of the original content from Emerald was absent from these remakes. Fortunately, it seems that this will not be the case with the fourth generation, and this new zone appears to be a way to replace some of the events from the original titles.

Via: Pokémon