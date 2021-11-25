Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl They hit the market last week and, unsurprisingly, these remakes are a bestseller. According to Famitsu, in just three days on the market, these titles have already passed the 1.3 million-unit mark in Japan alone.

As the Japanese media points out, physical sales, which take into account the separate versions, the double pack and digital download cards, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl they managed to sell 1,395,642 copies in this region. Thus, the work of ILCA ranks as the second largest Switch launch in this country, just behind Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

And if that was not enough, Nintendo Switch sales have exceeded 22 million units, this thanks to the three models that are currently available in this market. Without a doubt, a great week for the Big N. Below you can see the software and hardware sales in Japan between November 15 and 21.

Software:

-[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 1,395,642 (New)

-[NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 39,797 (329,497)

-[PS4] Battlefield 2042 – 25,268 (new)

-[NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 22,513 (165,760)

-[PS5] Battlefield 2042 – 21,637 (New)

-[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 11,822 (2,920,975)

-[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 11,149 (6,945,689)

-[NSW] Minecraft – 10,084 (2,279,676)

-[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,890 (4,142,150)

-[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 8,621 (4,506,739)

Hardware:

-Switch OLED Model – 68,796 (377,001)

-Switch – 60,512 (17,454,460)

-Switch Lite – 38,470 (4,195,309)

-PlayStation 5 – 4,134 (988,400)

-Xbox Series X – 2,203 (69,919)

-Xbox Series S – 1,219 (52,218)

-New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 365 (1,177,353)

-PlayStation 4 – 188 (7,818,813)

-PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 173 (188,845)

Via: Gematsu