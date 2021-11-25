If you are one of those people who goes anywhere in sneakers and, specifically, you are a Converse and Pokémon fan, you are in luck, because both companies have launched a line of sneakers that you will not want to miss. There are also caps, t-shirts and sweatshirts, in case you want to go together.

From December 10 Converse will put on sale a new collection of Pokémon shoes and clothing that can be purchased both in its official website store, like in certain physical stores, although it has not been specified or what surfaces, or in which countries they will be available. Check out:

As for slippers, we find the classic black Converse, but with the initials of the first generation of Pokémon (Charmander, Bulbasur and Squirtle) and Pikachu on the heel. White model includes a Pokéball sewn on one side and the silhouette of Squirtle, Bulbasur, Charmander, Jigglypuff, Mewoth and Pikachu. There is also another yellow model from Pikachu and a pink one from Jigglypuff.

As for sweatshirts, this collection features a black and yellow sweatshirt with Pikachu on the front and a “25th Celebration Tour” with the initials of each of the 8 regions from the series so far on the back of the sweatshirt. There is also another black model with different Pokémon designs, a pink one with Jigglypuff and a red one also with the silhouette of different Pokémon of the first generation.

It also has various designs of t-shirts and caps with motifs of Pokémon and Pikachu, official representative of the brand.

<br>

Certainly a ideal gift for family or friends who are fans of Pokémon and want to show off their love on the street while playing Pokémon GO, or in any other situation. An ideal gift for this Christmas, along with the arrival of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the Nintendo DS games of the fourth generation Pokémon for Nintendo Switch that receive a visual facelift with a new artistic section and some others playable news. Take a look at our Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Gleaming Pearl review for all the details of what returning to Sinnoh looks like after so many years waiting for this moment.