The first Bitcoin (BTC) futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) was launched in the United States on October 19, 2021. Since then, other cryptocurrency investment products have been launched in various markets.

That first ETF, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, quickly became one of the top ETFs of all time by trading volume on its debut, and shortly thereafter several other Bitcoin futures ETFs were launched in the United States, offering traders. investors different investment options.

For Martha Reyes, head of research at cryptocurrency trading platform Bequant, these options are important. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Reyes noted that in traditional finance, ETFs “have proven incredibly popular in recent years, with ETF assets expected to reach $ 14 trillion by 2024.”

Reyes said investors who have been on the sidelines can now choose to invest in cryptocurrencies if they prefer “low cost, flexibility and convenience. [de los ETF], especially since then they don’t have to guard the cryptocurrencies themselves. “

Custodial crypto assets, Reyes said, can prove to be a “technical barrier for some non-cryptonauts.” The launch of cryptocurrency ETFs may offer investors the kind of diversification they want in their portfolios through cryptocurrencies, although some may want to access the market “through baskets that reflect different trends in this rapidly evolving market. ” Added:

“Others prefer to be more practical or have a combination of strategies. The important thing is that investors have options.”

In fact, several options have been launched in recent weeks. US company WisdomTree has listed its cryptocurrency exchange-traded product (ETP), Crypto Mega cap Equal Weight ETP, on the Euronext exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam.

The product, which is traded under the symbol MEGA, is backed by physical cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether (ETH), and is rebalanced on a quarterly basis. WisdomTree also launched its WisdomTree Crypto Market (BLOC) and WisdomTree Crypto Altcoin (WALT) ETPs in Europe.

Also, in December, Bitcoin Capital AG launched two ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange, offering investors exposure to Bitcoin and Ether. These products are actively managed by FICAS AG and are available to institutional, professional and private investors.

So far these products have been successful and more options are being launched on a regular basis, increasing investor options in the market. For some experts, these products are part of the next step that cryptocurrencies must take to be widely adopted.

Investment and adoption products

For Reyes, participation in these investment products is so far “mainly institutional”, especially in countries such as the United States, where only futures products are traded. He said retail investors “are aware of the added costs of rolling a future versus a spot ETF, which means underperforming the underlying.”

Reyes added that for “broad retail participation, we would probably need to see a spot product.”

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Sui Chung, CEO of FCA-regulated cryptocurrency index provider CF Benchmarks, said cryptocurrency investment products are “significant drivers of mass adoption,” and although the company would “like to see a greater choice of pathways, “the impact of these products could remain significant:

“We should not underestimate the impact these products have in attracting new investors and capital to crypto assets and how this can accelerate adoption in the long term.”

Karan Sood, CEO and Managing Director of Cboe Vest, an asset management partner of Cboe Global Markets, told Cointelegraph that increasing participation from a diverse set of investors is “good for the market” as it “increases the liquidity and helps build the market infrastructure. “

Sood said that before investing, investors should carefully review their possibilities, as some products were initially launched to provide investors with access to the cryptocurrency market, while others “try to provide a solution to the problem of extreme volatility. of Bitcoin. “

According to Sood, volatility is “endemic in the crypto space,” and sales in which Bitcoin and other crypto assets lose more than half of their value are quite common, to the point where drops of more than 20 can be expected. %. And he added:

“What is new, however, is the availability of funds that allow investors to access Bitcoin exposure with strategies designed to reduce the impact of sustained serious drops.”

These funds, he said, take the “set of managed volatility investment strategies widely used across mainstream asset classes” and apply them to Bitcoin futures to protect investors against cryptocurrency volatility.

This volatility is believed to keep some institutional investors on the sidelines and has prevented regulators like the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from finding ways to adequately protect investors and adapt to innovation in this space.

For Chung, the cryptocurrency market has matured to the point where there are now “core” exchanges like Coinbase and Kraken that guarantee fair and tamper-free trading, so market manipulation shouldn’t be a problem. However, regulated products are preferable for more conservative investors and institutions.

Considering the lack of a US spot Bitcoin ETF and the downsides of the futures-based products mentioned by Reyes, retail investors are left with the option of exposing themselves to other markets or buying crypto outright. These options, however, are not optimal for some.

First steps for cryptocurrency investment products

Buying cryptocurrencies on the spot market has been the strategy that most crypto investors have resorted to in recent years, but more conservative investors who want to diversify their portfolios may feel uncomfortable with the lack of market regulation.

As Cboe Vest’s Sood put it, when compared to the “trading and custodial infrastructure that exists for conventional assets such as stocks, bonds and funds, there is little in the way of regulation.” This lack of regulation, he said, has been “exemplified by persistent news about key loss, system hacking and fraud in crypto-asset trading.”

Bitcoin futures investment products operate under the Commodity Futures Trading Commissions regulations, while investment funds with exposure to Bitcoin are actively managed by regulated entities with a long history of providing strong investor protection.

Taking these differences into account, Sood noted that “unless there is a change in regulation of Bitcoin spot, there is a strong foundation for investments based on BTC futures, but not for spot investments.”

In particular, Bitcoin spot ETFs are available in various jurisdictions. In December, Fidelity Canada launched such a product called the Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF. It is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and is denominated in both Canadian and US dollars.

Sood said regulations in the US can be a burden on manufacturers of investment products, but “they have provided substantial value and protections to US investors over the years.” These protections, he said, have “stood the test of time for decades” and so investors should opt for domestically regulated products if possible.

Although futures-based investment products may not be optimal for retail investors, Sood argued that some sophisticated products have been released to offer investors the cryptocurrency exposure they may be looking for. He concluded:

“Investing in funds abroad may expose US investors to unique and undue tax burdens and risks.”

Bequant’s Reyes noted that crypto ETFs have less than $ 20 billion in assets under management across 50 products, which means we are “still in the early stages of adopting” these products.

However, it considers that the approval of a futures ETF and the rejection of a spot ETF are “inconsistent” as other jurisdictions are already trading spot ETFs. To top it all, a futures product “mainly benefits institutional investors as it is too expensive for individual investors.”

Grayscale Investments has notably responded to the SEC for rejecting VanEck’s application for Spot Bitcoin ETFs, issuing a letter arguing that the SEC is wrong to reject these types of products after approving several Bitcoin futures ETFs.

CF Benchmarks CEO Sui Chung said that while futures products are regulated instruments with CFTC oversight, “it is not as clear for spot Bitcoin,” and the SEC is challenged to balance its mandate. of application with what American investors want.

However, Chung noted that Bitcoin futures ETFs have already “brought about irreversible change” as they are available “to all members of the investing public in the world’s deepest capital market.”

Markets, he said, have not experienced significant disruptions and “the sky has not fallen”, which means that “we have passed the point of no return.” For Chung, companies that can offer investors ETFs that can help diversify and grow their portfolios “will be the winners.”

Making cryptocurrencies more accessible

A Bitcoin spot ETF could make crypto more accessible, but for the experts mentioned, the crypto ETF is more than just a product with physical exposure – it’s about making exposure to crypto more accessible.

For Reyes, the futures ETFs listed in the United States are a “trial to end up approving a spot ETF.” Such an ETF, he concluded, would be very beneficial:

“A spot Bitcoin ETF would further drive retail adoption of Bitcoin. Some investors prefer the ease of accessing the market this way rather than through dedicated cryptocurrency exchanges.”

Reyes welcomed the regulation, noting that the more regulated the access ramps to cryptocurrencies, the better, as these platforms can help signal that regulatory concerns are waning, further driving demand for cryptocurrencies.

Chung said that cryptocurrency investment products can lead to mass adoption by ensuring investors face less friction when entering the market, as it may be easier to buy an ETP through an existing brokerage account than to open. an account on a cryptocurrency trading platform:

“We don’t want to be dogmatic about the way people invest and learn about cryptocurrencies and their possibilities, our job is to simply open up as many avenues as possible and drive adoption.”

While it’s unclear when the SEC will approve a spot Bitcoin ETF or whether existing solutions are enough for more conservative investors to step up, new investment products are making it easier for investors to get into this space.

Over time, the trend should continue and new products will be launched, allowing cryptocurrencies to fully develop on the market as a new asset class that could help guard against inflation or economic downturns.