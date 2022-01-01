Just one generation. The Mercedes CLS Shooting Brake arrived with the second generation of the luxury sports saloon, debuting in 2012 and saying goodbye seven years later with a very poor commercial performance. Now, those of Pogea Racing have given an extra life to the sports version of AMG.

In some markets, the existence of the Mercedes CLS Shooting Brake is practically testimonial. Its passage through the market was as testimonial as that of the old R-Class, a luxury sports station wagon that has proven to work in the compact segment but not at the level of luxury and representative models.

The cessation of production of the CLS Shooting Brake also went more than unnoticed, as well as its sportier variant signed by the Mercedes-AMG division. Precisely the variant that is the protagonist so many years later. And it is that the tuning specialists of Pogea racing They have satiated their desire with it Mercedes-AMG CLS Shooting Brake to whom they have given an extra ball. Rather, an argument for model owners to consider giving it a more aggressive look and a major boost to the performance of Mercedes’ most luxurious Shooting Brake.

Pogea Racing transforms the Mercedes-AMG CLS Shooting Brake

Mercedes-AMG CLS Shooting Brake returns from Pogea Racing

Aesthetically, it is more than discreet, standing out for the matte gray paint that dresses the body of the sports car and for the special finish that transmits the carbon fiber, present in the hood, rear diffuser and side mirror housings. But there is a detail that draws attention especially in the front part, and that is that those of Pogea Racing have mounted a bumper with the same air intake design as the latest AMG models.

The trainer has also added specific front wings, more curved, which allows to accommodate some large Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, size 255/30 at the front and 285/25 at the rear, mounting 20-inch forged alloy wheels. The set occupies the entire space of the wheel arches, also thanks to some new springs that reduce the height of the body to the ground, but which has not materialized. For the interior, Pogea offers a Android infotainment system with 12.5-inch touchscreen and a new sound system with two subwoofers.

But where the AMG CLS 63 S Shooting Brake really stands out is in the mechanics. The 577 hp of maximum power that the 5.5-liter biturbo V8 was able to deliver, and that impress just by listening, have been greatly exceeded with the modifications implemented. a new engine control unit, new intercooler and turbocharger adjustments have raised the specs up to 732 hp and 1,114 Nm. Figures with which top speed reaches 328 km / h. The unknown that has not been cleared up is the acceleration from zero to 100 km / h but with the previous one we can already get an idea.