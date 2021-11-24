The audio universe is unstoppable and the millions run like audio tracks. If Spotify announced a few days ago the purchase of Findaway, a popular international audiobook producer, to grow in the segment that most promises in the audio world, the rest are not short. From Copenhagen and with little more than two years of life, the podcast and audiobook startup has managed to gain a foothold in the sector. So much so that Podimo has conquered investors with a new round of financing of 78 million dollars (69.3 million euros).

This operation is announced only 9 months after the round in which the Spanish fund Aldea Opportunity, an investment vehicle of the Meridia real estate fund, participated. The growing interest in the world of audio and the diversification of Spanish capital was evident on that occasion. In this, the operation has been led by 83North and Highland Europe, with the participation of investors already existing in previous rounds: Chr. Augustinus, Heartcore, Saban Ventures, Headline and Possible Ventures. In total, and in his short life, Podimo’s audio business has raised $ 115 million (102, 2 million euros).

Who looked for whom in this second round of 2021? “This time it has been a mutual process,” explains Javier Celaya, general manager of Podimo in Spain and Latin America. “To be leaders we need to have a very good catalog and for that we need financing,” he explains to Hypertextual.

Podimo on the run for a podcast that mimics streaming

First it was Netflix, then came HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV + … The list of streaming platforms is long and each one struggles to conquer an increasingly polarized user: calls streaming wars. The content war –which left third-party purchases in the background and turned to their own production as a way of differentiating– is in full shape. The audio, podcast or audiobook sector goes the same way.

Podimo, Spotify, Audible, Apple, iVoox … Each one with its virtues and problems, but all competing for an increasingly busy sound space. Again, the own content, the recognized voices and the great offer fight in a duel to conquer the subscriptions.

In the case of Podimo, and after the injection of capital into the company, they expect to spend from 3,000 exclusive content in Spanish to almost 6,000; in this case, the conjunction of Spain with Latin America makes language have a strong and attractive presence on the platform for the business; it is, in fact, the second most used language in the podcast sector. That is, they want to go from the 2 million euros of investment to about 6 million – part corresponding to the Spanish-speaking market in the total operation. Also, explains Celaya, “part of the investment will go to marketing”. Podimo, small compared to the competition, has to grow fast.

They are already preparing television commercials and new lines of business that, without giving too much detail for the moment, goes through a media revamp. Beyond the news podcasts, “the world of information is moving to audio information for articles; the New York Times, New Yorker, The Economist have already done it and it is working for them.” Or what is the same, written reports adapted to an audio experience that goes a little beyond reading a text.

They have the firm goal of continuing to grow in the audiobook industry. “Almost 30% of our users consume audiobooks”, explains Celeya. And that’s an important piece of information: unlike the podcast, the audiobook keeps the user for hours. Something that, given the investment of Spotify just a few days ago, will also be a long-distance race. And followed to the literary world, also the world of series with complementary audio content to large series that delves into characters, secondary stories or important events.