The Podcast app has suspiciously increased its rating in the App Store in just a few weeks, suspicion of user confusion.

Podcast is the official application that Apple has made available to its users so that they can access the audio content of their favorite creators. And although it is very functional, reviews and ratings on the App Store have been a bit negative, until recently, as the star rating has surprisingly increased over the last few weeks.

This strange change was reported by the developer and critical expert of App Store control, Kosta Eleftheriou. He himself was the one who announced the important change in the App Store that was applied until recently. Now Apple had allowed to value its own applications.

“It took 10 major iOS releases before Apple allowed App Store reviews to rank on iPhone …

This is a welcome change, especially considering that the App Store was showing old and irrelevant reviews since 2008 for some users. “

With this change the Podcast application began to receive some criticism and low ratings resulting in a 1.8 star rating from its users, but this changed in a period of just over 4 weeks and in a very mysterious way Podcast rose to 4.6 stars.

Why Podcast would be improving its rating on the App Store

Given this, Apple said to The verge that the increase in the evaluation of the Podcast app was due to the invitation to users to rate the app. This was implemented since last month with the release of iOS 15.1.

“With iOS 15.1 released last month, Apple Podcasts began asking listeners to leave a rating and review just like most third-party apps, using the standard rating and review notice available to all developers.”

However, The Verge and Eleftheriou have found a trend of positive reviews for podcasts and not specifically for the application, something that evidently shows possible confusion in users with the message and the way it is integrated to request the rating within the application.

“But intentional or not, standard or not, the problem with stellar ratings is that there’s no way to tell if they’re legit. We don’t know if someone pressed a five-star button because they loved the app, or thought they were rating the podcast. itself, or just wanted to close the message as quickly as possible. We don’t know if Apple is asking everyone, or just its most dedicated fans, or some other algorithmic subset that just gave it an edge..

There is still no concrete explanation of what is happening with these ratings, because if the search for ratings is filtered by experience of using the app, the average rating for this is 1 star, something that does not coincide with the final grade.

In the publication of The Verge Some of the highest ratings the app has received have been shown and it is shown that These are directed to the content and not to the app.

“Amazing show! Hilarious and well-researched,” writes SammyAls, adding, “The dynamics are amazing, and the content is SO necessary! I love this.”

“Mobley has depth and information,” writes xbacksideslider. “It’s nice to hear thoughtful and factual podcasts. Away from the superficial emotional appeals to envy and the self-indulgence of false empathy that so dominate popular culture.”

“The table,” says Jkimble6091. “Being a future young millionaire listening to Anthony Oneal keeps me on track through all the ups and downs of life.” Ashlie and Anthony: “I’m so glad my friend introduced me to this podcast because now I’m hooked.”

Apple has not declared anything more about this situation, due to this there is no authentic or official clarification or explanation of what’s happening with the Podcast app ratings. However, this has benefited the company and it could continue to do so for a while longer.

And if you are eager to acquire a new Apple product, you cannot miss the offers that are coming with BlackFriday.

Related topics: Manzana

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe