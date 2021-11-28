Pocophone will boast of a true flagship in 2022

We had already heard about this phone, but it seems that little by little certain things around it are clarifying, and especially related to its origins, which now seem clearer than ever. And it is that this phone seems that once again it will be a “victim” of Xiaomi ’s remarking efforts in its range, launching the same model in three markets under three different names and brands . That is what has been learned now thanks to the passage of the one known as “Xiaomi Ingres” through the IMEI database.

While there are Poco phones like the X3 Pro or the Poco F3 that can be considered high-end phones in terms of performance, none of those launched so far by the brand can be considered a authentic flagship mobile , of those that represent the most in specifications in the market. But 2022 would be the year that all of that would change , if we take into account the latest information that we have known.

This phone would have been registered in three different regions, the 22011211C for China, 22011211I for India and 22011211G globally. Therefore, this last model would be the one that would reach Europe. According to these information, the mobile will be launched as a Redmi, probably the K50 Pro, while in India it would arrive as the Xiaomi 12X Pro, and finally the global model, which would arrive in Spain, it would be the Pocophone F4 Pro. Therefore, this would be the mobile chosen to be the most advanced of the brand during 2022, and in the entire history of the manufacturer.

As powerful as a Xiaomi 12?

Well that’s what it looks like if we rely on this information. Because it points to Poco’s new phone would have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is none other than the one that until now we knew as the Snapdragon 898, so it would not only be a Flagship Killer, but it would be in its own right a true “Flagship” or flagship, the first in the history of Pocophone.

This we understand that it will also mean that it will be a more expensive mobile than its predecessors. Its price it could move in this case between 500 and 600 euros, in the style of the Realme GT, which could be its true competitors, offering flagship performance at a premium mid-range price. And it is also to be expected that the particular interpretation of MIUI 13 by Pocophone to end the problems of MIUI 12.