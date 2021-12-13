The arrival of MIUI 12 it supposed a great amount of criticism on the part of the users due to the malfunction that it caused in the system. For this reason, the Chinese company decided to put land in between through an intermediate update of the system known as MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which solved the errors generated by its predecessor.
Now all eyes are on new version and specifically to the different smartphones on which it will land. On another occasion we already advanced you according to a filtration which would be the Redmi terminals that it would arrive at, but today it is the turn of the other Xiaomi subdivision: LITTLE BIT.
They are not few
Based on the list provided by the Twitter user Xiaomiui, there are really few Pocophone devices that will receive the update to MIUI 13. In fact, the vast majority are sold in Spain, so if you have one of them it is quite likely that you can enjoy the benefits in full. The list in its entirety is as follows:
- POCO F2 Pro
- LITTLE F3
- LITTLE F3 GT
- LITTLE X2
- POCO X3 NFC
- POCO X3 Pro
- LITTLE X3 GT
- LITTLE M3
- LITTLE M2 Pro
- LITTLE M3 Pro 5G
- LITTLE M4 Pro 5G
- LITTLE M2
- LITTLE M2 Reloaded
- LITTLE C3
- LITTLE C31
As you can see, the list shows Pocophone mobiles that enjoy great popularity such as the POCO X3 NFC, which is, in addition to Amazon’s best-selling smartphone. If you want enjoy the functionalities that MIUI 13 brings with it is an ideal alternative.
Will Android 12 reach everyone?
When we talk about layers of personalization, we cannot avoid thinking about the google operating system update. With the present deployment of Android 12 We do not stop thinking about enjoying all the new features that we can make use of together with the manufacturers’ software.
Unfortunately, not all of those mentioned in that list will be compatible with the new version of Android. The only ones that cannot be updated are:
- LITTLE M2
- LITTLE M2 Reloaded
- LITTLE C3
- LITTLE C31
But, be careful, because none of them can be obtained in Spain. This means that your purchase is only possible in China and India. Therefore, this means that all those who will receive both Android 12 and MIUI 13 can be purchased without any problem in national territory.
Anyway, it is necessary to emphasize again that this list is completely provisional and that Xiaomi has not made public any information in this regard. Even so, given the year of release of those present here, it would not be unusual for all those mentioned to opt for update version of the personalization layer. So we have to be careful that the Chinese brand makes an appearance in this event.