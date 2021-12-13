Based on the list provided by the Twitter user Xiaomiui , there are really few Pocophone devices that will receive the update to MIUI 13. In fact, the vast majority are sold in Spain, so if you have one of them it is quite likely that you can enjoy the benefits in full. The list in its entirety is as follows:

Now all eyes are on new version and specifically to the different smartphones on which it will land. On another occasion we already advanced you according to a filtration which would be the Redmi terminals that it would arrive at, but today it is the turn of the other Xiaomi subdivision: LITTLE BIT .

The arrival of MIUI 12 it supposed a great amount of criticism on the part of the users due to the malfunction that it caused in the system. For this reason, the Chinese company decided to put land in between through an intermediate update of the system known as MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition , which solved the errors generated by its predecessor.

POCO F2 Pro

LITTLE F3

LITTLE F3 GT

LITTLE X2

POCO X3 NFC

POCO X3 Pro

LITTLE X3 GT

LITTLE M3

LITTLE M2 Pro

LITTLE M3 Pro 5G

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G

LITTLE M2

LITTLE M2 Reloaded

LITTLE C3

LITTLE C31

As you can see, the list shows Pocophone mobiles that enjoy great popularity such as the POCO X3 NFC, which is, in addition to Amazon’s best-selling smartphone. If you want enjoy the functionalities that MIUI 13 brings with it is an ideal alternative.

Will Android 12 reach everyone?

When we talk about layers of personalization, we cannot avoid thinking about the google operating system update. With the present deployment of Android 12 We do not stop thinking about enjoying all the new features that we can make use of together with the manufacturers’ software.

Unfortunately, not all of those mentioned in that list will be compatible with the new version of Android. The only ones that cannot be updated are:

LITTLE M2

LITTLE M2 Reloaded

LITTLE C3

LITTLE C31

But, be careful, because none of them can be obtained in Spain. This means that your purchase is only possible in China and India. Therefore, this means that all those who will receive both Android 12 and MIUI 13 can be purchased without any problem in national territory.

Anyway, it is necessary to emphasize again that this list is completely provisional and that Xiaomi has not made public any information in this regard. Even so, given the year of release of those present here, it would not be unusual for all those mentioned to opt for update version of the personalization layer. So we have to be careful that the Chinese brand makes an appearance in this event.