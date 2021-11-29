As we all know, Black Friday 2021 has come to an end but, luckily for many of us, some of the most interesting offers that we have been able to enjoy this past week are still in force thanks to Cyber ​​Monday 2021, perhaps the last chance for many who want to renew their phone.

One of the best-selling phones has undoubtedly been the popular POCO X3 Pro which, in case you did not know, can still be obtained for only 194 euros through Goboo in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Buying the POCO X3 Pro for less than 200 euros is still possible

The POCO X3 Pro continues to be, without a doubt, one of the best value for money phones on the market in this year 2021. Inside we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, a very generous battery with 5,160 mAh capacity that can be recharged with a fast charge of up to 33W with the adapter that is included in the product box.





Also, ride a a 6.67-inch IPS panel with a refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz, NFC, the latest version of MIUI available and a quadruple camera with 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixel sensors that are capable of offering sufficient photographic quality for most users.

And what about the price? Well, as we have told you, this POCO X3 Pro can still be obtained with a final price of 194 euros through Goboo taking advantage of a 5 euro discount coupon that we can access when registering on the web, a spectacular price for a phone that can do it all.