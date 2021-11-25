Getting the most advanced POCO X3 Pro, the version equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has become a complicated matter. As it happened during Prime Day, finding this sale smartphone is almost like finding the Holy Grail, a task that is nothing short of impossible.

But don’t despair; exhausted in most shops, there is still a way to do with it and even for less than its all-time low, the 199 euros that he kept on Amazon and Mi.com. Where and how? You just have to follow these three easy steps.

POCO X3 Pro 8GB + 256GB for 194.99 euros

The POCO X3 Pro has become on its own merits the jewel in the crown, the authentic best-seller of this Black Friday 2021, sweeping portals such as Amazon to the point of being completely sold out and can only be purchased by external sellers. However, you can still buy it with all the official guarantees and from the very POCO Spain store.

King of kings, so is he # POCOX3Pro.

Still available at https://t.co/BvRwuHdCfx ready for you: https://t.co/zVvgoWTOgA pic.twitter.com/KWbHBqEsoE – POCO Spain (@POCOespana) November 22, 2021

Let’s not forget that this terminal equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor has 5,160 mAh battery and 33 W fast charge support, 6.67-inch IPS screen supporting 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla 6 protection, quad camera, NFC, dual-band WiFi and 5G connectivity and, to top it off, support for HiFi sound and video HDR10. We tell you how to get this POCO X3 Pro 8GB + 256GB for 194.99 euros.

Step 1: download the official POCO app





You can do it from right here. The application weighs about 56 MB and does not require creating your own account, since you can log in using your Google account or your Xiaomi ID account. Once downloaded, open it and take a look at your catalog.

Step 2: put the POCO X3 Pro 8GB + 256GB in the basket





Once inside the application we will only have to touch on the POCO X3 Pro. Inside we will be able to choose the type of color and amount of RAM.

Inside the model equipped with 8GB + 256GB you will see that you can only choose between two colors, icy blue and ghost black. The bronze color has already been completely sold out. We are very fans of official blue. Once chosen, put it in the basket and click on the button in the lower left corner, the one that says “Checkout”.

Apply the POCO5 coupon before processing the purchase





Just before processing the purchase you can choose to apply a coupon. Tap on this option and write the code ‘POCO5’, all in capital letters and without hyphens or spaces. This code will apply another 5 euros extra discount on the total.

As you can see in the screenshot, the purchase has remained in 194.99 euros, a new all-time low. Now, proceed to fill in your postal information so that the purchase has been formally processed. You will receive a confirmation email with the delivery date.