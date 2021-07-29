POCO devices welcome a new member. It’s about the mobile LITTLE X3 GT, a model that maintains a design similar to that of its predecessors, with strong finishes, in conjunction with a Dimensity 1100 processor and a triple rear camera. The best? It is available in different colors and at an affordable price.

The leaks had already given us an idea of ​​what to expect from the all-new POCO X3 GT. Of course, these reports increased the expectations of users, since the X3 models have two devices that have been real bestsellers: the POCO X3 Pro and the LITTLE X3.

The new POCO X3 GT is aimed at users who want a high-end smartphone, but are on tight budgets. If you want to know more, keep reading. Below we delve a little more about the characteristics of this new device.

Everything you need to know about the POCO X3 GT

POCO models are not known for having a large catalog. However, each device seeks to introduce interesting and innovative proposals to the market. Such is the case of the new POCO X3 GT, which integrates the MediaTek Dimensity 1100, one of the most powerful SoCs. Thus moving away from the characteristic Qualcomm, present in other Xiaomi mobiles.

Of course, the Dimensity 1100 integration gives the device a exaggerated power, great graphics, exceptional performance and compatibility with 5G technology. In addition, the POCO X3 GT comes in two presentations: one of 128 GB of internal storage and another of 256 GB . Both teams have a 8 GB RAM.

POCO X3 GT highlights

One of the most outstanding features of the new POCO X3 GT is undoubtedly its screen. It presents a FHD + resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the size amounts to 6.6 inch, a considerable increase compared to other models in the POCO line.

Likewise, the screen is protected by reinforced glass type Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, it also has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and has a hole for the 16 megapixel front camera. On the other hand, the fingerprint reader is displaced towards the side of the mobile, just below the power button.

Photography at the highest level

The characteristics of the new POCO X3 GT let us see that the photographic section is much more than decent. The triple rear camera has a 64 megapixel main sensor, which acts in conjunction with a 8 megapixel wide angle, and also with a 2 megapixel macro camera. Likewise, and as we mentioned in a previous paragraph, the front of the device presents a 16 megapixel sensor.

As if that were not enough, the POCO X3 GT has a 5,000 mAh battery, which has ultra-fast 67W charging. Similarly, the mobile offers dual speakers, WiFi connection 6, Dolby Atmos, Android 11 and comes with the latest version of MIUI, the customization layer 12.5.

Where to get the new POCO X3 GT

Xiaomi officially announced the new POCO X3 GT globally. However, at the moment it will not be distributed in the usual areas. In fact, sIt will only be sold in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. It is unknown if the device will reach Europe. However, the recommended price for its sale would be as follows: