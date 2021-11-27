Those at POCO would be preparing devices to enter the laptop market and would do so much earlier than expected.

The laptop market seems to have a new competitor shortly and, despite being redundant, it will be LITTLE. The latest ones suggest that the mobile device firm is making laptops and that they may arrive earlier than expected.

The truth is that the movement would make a lot of sense and, is that both Xiaomi and Redmi have families of laptops. Those who were left out were those of POCO and it may not be like that anymore. Of course, the teams that they would be preparing would have a fairly specific audience and they would be the gamers.

Unlike Xiaomi, which has both professional series and the occasional gaming laptop, those of POCO would focus only on this sector. Redmi computers would remain as cheaper devices and designed to offer a more interesting quality / price ratio.

Among the leaks and rumors that haunt the computers There is no specific date for POCO, what is being said is that they could arrive in 2022. Taking into account the market for laptops, it would not be strange that those of the Asian firm have decided to diversify.

There are not many details about a first POCO device, the only thing that is known is that very recently a laptop with a 55 Wh battery appeared under the name Redmi, but after a short time it was identified as a computer. POCO laptop.

We will have to wait to know the true plans of POCO in the laptop sector, at the moment all that is known is a smoke screen about these new equipment that those of the smartphone firm with Android operating system are preparing .

At the user level, it is interesting to see competitiveness between the different companies and POCO may come to animate the sector, putting more classic companies such as Lenovo or Asus at a crossroads. Everything remains to be seen and we will be attentive to POCO movements.