Although, yesterday the Redmi Buds 3 Pro wireless headphones landed in Spain,, a variant with probably a much more attractive and affordable price for any pocket.

In detail, as you have discovered Mukul sharma, POCO Pop Buds have just been certified in the Bluetooth SIG unit, thus heralding an almost imminent launch, not only in India, but also in practically all markets.

POCO Pop Buds, a cheaper rehash of the Redmi Buds 3 Pro

As shown below, the POCO Pop Buds will feature the model number TWSEJ012M, this being very similar to that of the Redmi Buds 3 Pro and therefore, as with practically all POCO products, being a probably cheaper variant.

In this way, we can say that the POCO Pop Buds will be wireless headphones characterized by a contactor with Bluetooth 5.2, low latency and perhaps most importantly, an active noise reduction system and great autonomy.

What’s more, the POCO Pop Buds would arrive with wireless charging, thus becoming the cheapest wireless headphones of this type launched by Xiaomi. That if, although its certification predicts an imminent launch, its presentation date has not yet been confirmed.