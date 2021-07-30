POCO opens official store in LINIO

, opens with three devices:, at an irresistible price and that you can also receive in 24 hours.

Recently, Little did it become independent from the Xiaomi brand and now conquers new directions and platforms. Little, the smartphone brand wants to seduce Mexico by the hand of Linio, one of the main marketplace in Latin America, which operates in Chile, Peru, Colombia and of course Mexico.

Little came to Linio to satisfy the interest of his public on the marketplace platform with smartphones at a very accessible cost and with mid-range functions that have captured the attention of the public internationally.

Little bit is aware that in these times it is necessary to have cellular equipment and devices that solve our problems: through reminders, better search actions to investigate what we need, extract information that is required for work or school or simply for the pleasure to sail.

If you want to release a smartphone, Little bet that you will not stay with the desire, therefore it makes an effective turn for the mid-range market and presents three phones with all the features of on-trend smartphones, but at a more convenient price.

Through a statement Poco points out that when you buy your new Poco within the Linio platform, you can count on almost immediate delivery. But, he points out that “everything will depend on the city where you are, but rest assured that it will arrive safely at your home with the support and guarantee of product satisfaction.”

What will you find in Poco’s store in Linio?

Little bit presents three of its smartphones at an irresistible price On Linio: Poco F3, Poco M3 Pro 5G Power Black and Poco X3 Pro Phantom Black. Here we present the characteristics of the equipment Little bit, which you can receive 24 hours after your purchase.

– Little F3: It is a smartphone that has 128GB ROM, 6GB RAM, 48MP main camera and 20MP front camera. The screen is 6.67 ‘inches, with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD +. The Poco F3’s battery is 4520 mAh and it has an operating system: MIUI 12 for POCO. The price of Poco F3 is from $ 7,699.00 pesos.

– Poco M3 Pro 5G Power Black: this smartphone has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. It offers professional photos with 48MP, 8MP secondary camera, macro camera and depth sensor. Poco M3 has 5000 mAh fast charge and Android 11.0 operating system. The price of Little M3 Pro It is from $ 3,889.00 pesos.

– Poco X3 Pro Phantom Black: This smartphone has 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Android 10 operating system. The images and feedback are silky smooth because it has four cameras, four ways to have fun. It also has a 6.67-inch DotDisplay FHD +. The price of Little X3 It is from $ 5,199.00 pesos.