With the arrival of the new POCO phone, and the reinforcement that the POCO M4 Pro 5G achieves in the mid-range, it is time to face this device against its predecessor, the POCO M3 Pro 5G. How has it changed? Is the new generation worth it when the M3 Pro 5G keeps on selling? It’s time to discover the differences.

Choosing a mid-range below two hundred euros implies taking a look at the POCO, not in vain the brand has become strong in that price segment. There is the POCO M3 Pro 5G, one of the most recommended phones with the latest mobile connectivity. And surely the new POCO M4 Pro 5G is going to wage war in the segment, even its older brother.

A minimal evolution with improvements in power and photography

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G

It is enough to contrast the technical sheets of both mobiles to realize that POCO has chosen to minimally evolve different aspects of hardware in order to adapt the POCO M4 Pro 5G to the new times. The jump itself is not huge, so the POCO M3 Pro 5G will still be around for quite some time; with the advantage that the price will be cheaper.

The main difference comes with the processor: from the Dimensity 700 of the M3 we went to the Dimensity 810 of the POCO M4 Pro. This jump in the SoC brings a higher performance on paper, also improvements in energy saving (the 700 is manufactured in 7 nm, the 810 in 6 nm). On the contrary, it should not be better in graphics since the GPU is the same (the CPU processing influences the games, it must be taken into account).

LITTLE M3 Pro 5G

The jump on the screen is not noticeable, according to the technical sheets: from the 6.5 inches of the POCO M3 Pro we went to 6.6 inches of the POCO M4 Pro. Hole for the front camera in the upper central area for both, up to 90HZ refresh rate (M3 Pro adapts to 30Hz, M4 Pro only up to 50Hz) and higher touch sampling rate on the new model: 240 Hz vs. 180 Hz for the POCO M3 Pro. The M4 Pro offers 50 nits more of maximum brightness.

On the photographic side is where the greatest change can be seen: the POCO M4 Pro includes a usable secondary camera since, finally, it offers a wide angle (8 megapixels). In addition, from the 48 megapixels of the POCO M3 Pro 5G in its main camera we go to the 50 megapixels of the M4 Pro. Same aperture for said sensor and without the expendable cameras of the POCO M3 Pro 5G– The POCO M4 Pro 5G has neither macro nor sensor to calculate depth. It also doubles the size of the images for its front camera; at the cost of reducing the sensor aperture.

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G

The battery is 5,000 mAh for the two with 33 W fast charging for the M4 (18 W for the M3). MIUI for POCO for both, headphone jack, capacitive fingerprint reader on the side and an upgrade for the POCO M4 Pro: dual speakers. The design is POCO brand for both with a vertical photographic area for the POCO M3 Pro 5G and horizontally for the POCO M4 Pro 5G.

POCO M4 Pro 5G datasheet vs. POCO M3 Pro 5G