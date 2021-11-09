Today Xiaomi has officially presented the new POCO M4 Pro 5G, an entry-level device to the POCO family that comes with interesting improvements compared to what we saw a few months ago with the POCO M3 Pro 5G which, without place to doubt, It has become a benchmark in affordable Android devices thanks to its great value for money.
On this occasion, the changes have mainly focused on an internal renovation with new memory capacities, new processor and some other details that we will discuss in depth in this post.
POCO M4 Pro 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G data sheet
LITTLE M4 Pro 5G
LITTLE M3 Pro 5G
Screen
6.6 inch FullHD + LCD
6.5 inch FullHD + LCD
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 810
MediaTek Dimensity 700
RAM
4/6 GB LPDDR4X
4/6 GB LPDDR4X
Storage
64/128 GB (UFS 2.2)
64/128 GB (UFS 2.2)
Rear camera
50 megapixels, f / 1.8
48 megapixels, f / 1.79
Frontal camera
16 megapixels, f / 2.45
8 megapixels, f / 2.05
Battery
5,000 mAh
5,000 mAh
OS
Android 11 + MIUI 12.5 for POCO
Android 11 + MIUI 12 for POCO
Connectivity
Dual 5G
Dual 5G
Dimensions and weight
163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm
161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92 mm
Others
Headphone jack
Headphone jack
Price
4/64 GB: 229 euros
4/64 GB: 179.99 euros
Light aesthetic touches accompanied by a new interior
It is enough to put your technical sheets face to face to realize that the new generation of the POCO M4 Pro 5G has not undergone too many changes with what we already had until now. On an aesthetic level, the only retouching is found in its camera module, which has taken on a greater prominence presented in horizontal format, but beyond that there is not much to comment on.
What we do find are new color finishes, being able to choose the new POCO M4 Pro 5G in Poco Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue, the latter being a novelty and, incidentally, a quite beautiful color that provides a differential aspect.
But when we go into its entrails we find the relevant differences. The first of them is the processor, which goes from the Dimensity 700 of the M3 to the Dimensity 810 of the POCO M4 Pro that, at least on paper, presents better performance at power level, something that will not happen with the GPU, which is exactly the same.
As for the panels that we mount on both computers, they are practically identical: 6.5 inches of the POCO M3 Pro we went to 6.6 inches of the POCO M4 Pro keeping the variable refresh rate of up to 90 Hz and Full HD + resolution in both models, but improving in some important aspects: 50 nits more peak brightness and 240 Hz rate vs. 180 Hz touch sample rate over the M3 Pro 5G.
Another detail in which we see slight differences is in the battery. We continue to maintain the 5,000 mAh of the previous generation, but we make the jump to a fast charge of up to 33W in the new M4 Pro, along with new dual speakers that we couldn’t count on in the M3 Pro.
Finally, talk about the photographic section, an aspect where we do see relevant changes. The POCO M4 Pro includes an 8 megapixel wide-angle secondary camera That, now, can be used since we leave aside the macro and depth sensor of the M3 Pro. In addition, the main sensor has also been slightly renewed by one of 50 megapixels and the front goes to 16 megapixels at the cost of reducing the aperture of the built-in sensor.