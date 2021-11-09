Today Xiaomi has officially presented the new POCO M4 Pro 5G, an entry-level device to the POCO family that comes with interesting improvements compared to what we saw a few months ago with the POCO M3 Pro 5G which, without place to doubt, It has become a benchmark in affordable Android devices thanks to its great value for money.

On this occasion, the changes have mainly focused on an internal renovation with new memory capacities, new processor and some other details that we will discuss in depth in this post.

POCO M4 Pro 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G data sheet

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G LITTLE M3 Pro 5G Screen 6.6 inch FullHD + LCD

Adaptive Refresh Rate: 50/60/90 Hz

Touch frequency 240 Hz

Brightness 450 nits

Gorilla Glass 3 6.5 inch FullHD + LCD

Adaptive Refresh Rate: 30/50/60/90 Hz

Touch frequency 180 Hz

Brightness 400 nits

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810

Arm Mali-G57 MC2 MediaTek Dimensity 700

Mali-G57 MC2 GPU RAM 4/6 GB LPDDR4X 4/6 GB LPDDR4X Storage 64/128 GB (UFS 2.2)

Expansion per SD up to 1TB 64/128 GB (UFS 2.2)

Expansion per SD up to 1TB Rear camera 50 megapixels, f / 1.8

8 megapixel wide angle, f / 2.2, 119º wide 48 megapixels, f / 1.79

2 megapixel macro, f / 2.4

2 megapixel depth, f / 2.4 Frontal camera 16 megapixels, f / 2.45 8 megapixels, f / 2.05 Battery 5,000 mAh

33W fast charge 5,000 mAh

18W fast charge OS Android 11 + MIUI 12.5 for POCO Android 11 + MIUI 12 for POCO Connectivity Dual 5G

Dual band WIFI

Gps

Bluetooth 5.1

Infrared emitter

NFC

FM Radio Dual 5G

Dual band WIFI

Gps

Bluetooth 5.1

Infrared emitter

NFC

FM Radio Dimensions and weight 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm

195 g 161.81 x 75.34 x 8.92 mm

190 g Others Headphone jack

Fingerprint scanner on the side

Dual Speakers Headphone jack

Fingerprint scanner on the side Price 4/64 GB: 229 euros

6/128 GB: 249 euros 4/64 GB: 179.99 euros

6/128 GB: 199.99 euros

Light aesthetic touches accompanied by a new interior

It is enough to put your technical sheets face to face to realize that the new generation of the POCO M4 Pro 5G has not undergone too many changes with what we already had until now. On an aesthetic level, the only retouching is found in its camera module, which has taken on a greater prominence presented in horizontal format, but beyond that there is not much to comment on.





What we do find are new color finishes, being able to choose the new POCO M4 Pro 5G in Poco Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue, the latter being a novelty and, incidentally, a quite beautiful color that provides a differential aspect.

But when we go into its entrails we find the relevant differences. The first of them is the processor, which goes from the Dimensity 700 of the M3 to the Dimensity 810 of the POCO M4 Pro that, at least on paper, presents better performance at power level, something that will not happen with the GPU, which is exactly the same.





As for the panels that we mount on both computers, they are practically identical: 6.5 inches of the POCO M3 Pro we went to 6.6 inches of the POCO M4 Pro keeping the variable refresh rate of up to 90 Hz and Full HD + resolution in both models, but improving in some important aspects: 50 nits more peak brightness and 240 Hz rate vs. 180 Hz touch sample rate over the M3 Pro 5G.

Another detail in which we see slight differences is in the battery. We continue to maintain the 5,000 mAh of the previous generation, but we make the jump to a fast charge of up to 33W in the new M4 Pro, along with new dual speakers that we couldn’t count on in the M3 Pro.





Finally, talk about the photographic section, an aspect where we do see relevant changes. The POCO M4 Pro includes an 8 megapixel wide-angle secondary camera That, now, can be used since we leave aside the macro and depth sensor of the M3 Pro. In addition, the main sensor has also been slightly renewed by one of 50 megapixels and the front goes to 16 megapixels at the cost of reducing the aperture of the built-in sensor.