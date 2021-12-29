POCO M4 Pro 5G: price and availability in Mexico

POCO brings to Mexico one of the smartphones from mid-range that look best for the new year: the POCO M4 Pro 5G.

This phone offers a display DotDisplay from 6.6 inches, with resolution FHD +, maximum brightness of 450 nits and an update frequency to 90Hz.

Inside we will find the processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 from 6nm, which is already compatible with networks 5G, Accompanied by 6GB RAM LPDDR4X Y 128GB internal storage UFS 2.2. Comes with Android 11 and the customization layer MIUI 12.5 for POCO.

Offers a dual main camera with main sensor from 50MP f / 1.8, equipped with Artificial intelligence, in addition to the camera for selfies from 16MP f / 2.45.

Its battery is 5000mAh and is compatible with fast charge from 33W.

Price and availability in Mexico

The POCO M4 Pro 5G arrives in Mexico with a unique version: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and with 3 colors: POCO Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue.

Of December 28, 2021 to January 6, 2022, will have a promotion price by launch of 5 thousand 499 MXN. It will be available in Xiaomi Stores, mistore.mx and Linio.