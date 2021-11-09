After several days of rumors, we finally have with us the new POCO M4 Pro 5G, a device that, as announced by POCO itself, would be launched globally on November 9, and of which we already know all its details.

This terminal arrives to renew the well-known POCO M3 Pro 5G, which became the cheapest Xiaomi smartphone to incorporate 5G technology. In this new generation, different internal improvements have been added that make it a more complete team if possible and, as usual within the Chinese firm, with a spectacular quality-price ratio.

Index hide
1 POCO M4 Pro 5G datasheet
2 A renewal that is noticeable internally
3 Price and availability of the POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 5G datasheet

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G

SCREEN

6.6 inch
Ratio 20: 9
FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080
Adaptive refresh at 50/60 / 90Hz
Touch refresh at 240Hz
450nits maximum brightness
Gorilla Glass 3

PROCESSOR

MediaTek Dimensity 810 at 2.4GHz
ARM Mali G57 MC2 GPU

RAM

4GB, 6GB RAM LPDDR 4X
Expandable up to 8GB of RAM via software

STORAGE

64GB or 128GB expandable up to 1 TB in microSD

BATTERY

5,000mAh
33W fast charge
33W charger included

REAR CAMERA

50 MP with aperture f / 1.8

8 MP AI 119º with aperture f / 2.2

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 MP with aperture f / 2.45

OS

Android 11
MIUI for POCO 12.5

CONNECTIVITY

5G, WiFi 5
NFC
Bluetooth 5.1
USB-C
3.5 mm jack

OTHERS

Face unlock, infrared sensor, side fingerprint reader, Double speaker

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm
195 grams

PRICE

From 229 euros

A renewal that is noticeable internally

To tell the truth, it is not that the new POCO M4 Pro 5G has supposed a too deep aesthetic renovation with respect to its previous generation. In fact, the color palette remains exactly the same Except for the new “Cool Blue” finish which, to tell the truth, looks really good.


The biggest change is found in the camera module, which has gone from showing a vertical format on the back of the device to having a horizontal aesthetic that reminds us a lot of what we could already see in the POCO M3. In it, we can see two camera sensors accompanied by the led flash and a small silver bezel surrounding the main sensor to differentiate it from the rest of the design.

As for the rest of the aesthetic aspects, few novelties. We continue to maintain a front with a hole in the upper central part to house the selfie camera, 3.5mm jack, USB-C and even buttons on the right side where we have the volume control and lock and unlock button that also acts as a fingerprint sensor.

Read:  The Xiaomi Mi 9 is already updating to MIUI 11 and Android 10

Little M4

But if we look into the guts of the device, it is where we will find the true renewal with respect to its previous generation. To begin with, its processor has been updated and it mounts the MediaTek Dimensity 810, to which They come with versions of 4 or 6 GB of RAM expandable to 5 or 8 GB via software and 128GB or 256GB expandable up to 1 TB via microSD.

The cheapest phones in the Xiaomi catalog: models, price and key specifications

Other upgrade important is its fast charge, which it goes from the 18W of the POCO M3 Pro 5G to the 33W of this new generation while maintaining the 5,000 mAh how good results it gave at the level of autonomy. In addition, its panel grows slightly up to 6.6 inches maintaining Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate And, of course, we continue to have quite complete connectivity, among which we can highlight 5G, Wifi 5, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and so on.

Little M4 Pro 5g 5

To finish, also quickly comment that, of course, we have the latest version of MIUI 12.5 inside running above Android 12 and, in terms of its camera configuration, it is as follows:

  • 50 megapixel main sensor with aperture f / 1.8
  • 8 megapixel 119º wide angle lens with aperture f / 2.2
  • 16 megapixel front camera with aperture f / 2.45

Price and availability of the POCO M4 Pro 5G

Little M4 Pro 2

The new POCO M4 Pro 5G will arrive in Europe from next November 11 with three different finishes to choose from among which we have: Poco Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue. In addition, it will have different versions of RAM and storage among which we can find:

  • POCO M4 Pro 5G with 4GB and 64GB: 229 euros
  • POCO M4 Pro 5G with 6GB and 128GB: 249 euros

As usual, will have a special launch offer from November 9 to 12 in which we can get it with a price of 199 euros for the 4GB + 64GB version and 219 euros for the 6GB + 128GB version.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR