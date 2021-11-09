After several days of rumors, we finally have with us the new POCO M4 Pro 5G, a device that, as announced by POCO itself, would be launched globally on November 9, and of which we already know all its details.

This terminal arrives to renew the well-known POCO M3 Pro 5G, which became the cheapest Xiaomi smartphone to incorporate 5G technology. In this new generation, different internal improvements have been added that make it a more complete team if possible and, as usual within the Chinese firm, with a spectacular quality-price ratio.

POCO M4 Pro 5G datasheet

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G SCREEN 6.6 inch

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Adaptive refresh at 50/60 / 90Hz

Touch refresh at 240Hz

450nits maximum brightness

Gorilla Glass 3 PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 810 at 2.4GHz

ARM Mali G57 MC2 GPU RAM 4GB, 6GB RAM LPDDR 4X

Expandable up to 8GB of RAM via software STORAGE 64GB or 128GB expandable up to 1 TB in microSD BATTERY 5,000mAh

33W fast charge

33W charger included REAR CAMERA 50 MP with aperture f / 1.8 8 MP AI 119º with aperture f / 2.2 FRONTAL CAMERA 16 MP with aperture f / 2.45 OS Android 11

MIUI for POCO 12.5 CONNECTIVITY 5G, WiFi 5

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

3.5 mm jack OTHERS Face unlock, infrared sensor, side fingerprint reader, Double speaker DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm

195 grams PRICE From 229 euros

A renewal that is noticeable internally

To tell the truth, it is not that the new POCO M4 Pro 5G has supposed a too deep aesthetic renovation with respect to its previous generation. In fact, the color palette remains exactly the same Except for the new “Cool Blue” finish which, to tell the truth, looks really good.





The biggest change is found in the camera module, which has gone from showing a vertical format on the back of the device to having a horizontal aesthetic that reminds us a lot of what we could already see in the POCO M3. In it, we can see two camera sensors accompanied by the led flash and a small silver bezel surrounding the main sensor to differentiate it from the rest of the design.

As for the rest of the aesthetic aspects, few novelties. We continue to maintain a front with a hole in the upper central part to house the selfie camera, 3.5mm jack, USB-C and even buttons on the right side where we have the volume control and lock and unlock button that also acts as a fingerprint sensor.





But if we look into the guts of the device, it is where we will find the true renewal with respect to its previous generation. To begin with, its processor has been updated and it mounts the MediaTek Dimensity 810, to which They come with versions of 4 or 6 GB of RAM expandable to 5 or 8 GB via software and 128GB or 256GB expandable up to 1 TB via microSD.

Other upgrade important is its fast charge, which it goes from the 18W of the POCO M3 Pro 5G to the 33W of this new generation while maintaining the 5,000 mAh how good results it gave at the level of autonomy. In addition, its panel grows slightly up to 6.6 inches maintaining Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate And, of course, we continue to have quite complete connectivity, among which we can highlight 5G, Wifi 5, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and so on.





To finish, also quickly comment that, of course, we have the latest version of MIUI 12.5 inside running above Android 12 and, in terms of its camera configuration, it is as follows:

50 megapixel main sensor with aperture f / 1.8

with aperture f / 1.8 8 megapixel 119º wide angle lens with aperture f / 2.2

with aperture f / 2.2 16 megapixel front camera with aperture f / 2.45

Price and availability of the POCO M4 Pro 5G





The new POCO M4 Pro 5G will arrive in Europe from next November 11 with three different finishes to choose from among which we have: Poco Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue. In addition, it will have different versions of RAM and storage among which we can find:

POCO M4 Pro 5G with 4GB and 64GB: 229 euros

229 euros POCO M4 Pro 5G with 6GB and 128GB: 249 euros

As usual, will have a special launch offer from November 9 to 12 in which we can get it with a price of 199 euros for the 4GB + 64GB version and 219 euros for the 6GB + 128GB version.