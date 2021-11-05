While we begin to gather strength for 11-11, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday and after the Halloween scare has passed, this Friday we bring you in our Hunting Bargains, as always, the best Offers on Android phones, accessories and applications.

You will find a succulent selection of high-end mobiles with discount of more than 100 euros, mobiles with an incredible value for money even more reduced and several Amazfit smartwatches for almost free. Don’t miss out on our bargains today.

Android phones on offer

Vivo X60 Pro for 578 euros. We start our offers with the powerful Vivo X60 Pro, a high-end mobile with premium finishes, with Snapdragon 870, 12 GB of RAM and a good performance in its cameras, including gimbal. It was launched recently, but you can get it now at a very low price on Amazon if you activate the coupon for 121 euros off. It stays at 578 euros.

vivo X60 Pro 5G Smartphone with 12 + 256GB Powerful photos jointly designed by vivo and ZEISS Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 120Hz LTM display Dual SIM Smartphone

Xiaomi Mi 11i for 479 euros . Even cheaper will be the Xiaomi Mi 11i, Xiaomi’s powerful high-end with Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz AMOLED screen and 108 megapixel camera. With 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, you can take it home for 479 euros at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A52s for 374 euros . The Samsung Galaxy A52s sits in the company’s premium mid-range, standing out for its 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, the onboard Snapdragon 778G, and its four cameras in total. It was launched for 449 euros, and now you can get it for 374 euros, on Amazon.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for 304 euros. Xiaomi liked the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite so much that it released it twice: the second time under the name Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, or New Edition. It is a mobile with Snapdragon 778G, 90 Hz AMOLED screen and a very thin and light triple camera. You have it on Amazon for 304 euros.

POCO F3 for 288 euros. Below 300 euros, the POCO F3 is very tempting with Snapdragon 870, 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 48 megapixel triple camera and 33W fast charging. You can get it for 288 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi Poco F3 – Smartphone 128GB, 6GB RAM, Dual Sim, Deep Ocean Blue

Realme 8 Pro for 247 euros . The Realme 8 Pro is a competent mid-range mobile with Snapdragon 720, a 108 megapixel quad camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging that you can get even cheaper. With 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, you have it in MediaMarkt for 247 euros.

POCO X3 Pro for 189 euros . The POCO X3 Pro is one of the most popular mobiles of the year, and for good reason. Snapdragon 860, 120 Hz screen, great battery and fast charging for less than 200 euros. Exactly 189 euros on eBay, with shipping from Spain.

OPPO A53s for 175 euros. Finally we have the OPPO A53s in its 4G version. A mid-range at home, with a 90 Hz LCD screen, triple camera and a large battery that can be yours for 175 euros, on Amazon.

Reduced accessories

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini . If you liked the Amazfit GTS 2, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is the same, but a little smaller. This smartwatch with a 1.55-inch rectangular screen measures your pulse, blood oxygen and all your activities for 61 euros, in MediaMarkt.

Amazfit Neo. The Amazfit Neo is a curious smartwatch that looks like a digital watch from the 80s. It can measure your pulse and its autonomy extends up to almost a month. In addition, it is very cheap: you have it for 16 euros at MediaMarkt.

Amazfit Neo Smart Watch Smart Watch 28 Days Battery 5 ATM Sensor Biological Tracking Heart Rate iOS & Android Red

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4C. If you are more into activity bracelets than a smartwatch, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4C is the cheapest you will find. It is reduced to 9.99 euros in El Corte Inglés, with autonomy for two weeks, sleep monitoring and heart rate monitor.

Android apps and games on offer

Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game 5.49 euros free

Fractal Space HD 2.39 euros free

Up Left Out 0.50 euros free

360 mandala maker 6.99 euros free

KLWP Live Wallpaper Pro Key 4.99 euros 2.39 euros

Prune 4.39 euros 0.99 euros

Dungeon maker 3.79 euros 2.19 euros

Machinarium 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

More offers

Remember that until the end of the month you have the promotion of HBO Max at half price forever, that is, 4.49 euros / month

Subscribe to HBO Max at half price forever!

Does our Friday section fall short? You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at the Hunting Bargains of Xataka Móvil, Xataka, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.



Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

