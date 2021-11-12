After the hangover of 11.11, and waiting for the day with more offers throughout the year to arrive, embodied in the already popular Black Friday, the mobile sales are not bad: we have found phones, accessories and even a tablet at very succulent prices. Don’t miss our Hunting Bargains on Friday.

Android phones on offer

Realme GT . It is one of the mobiles of this 2021, both for power and for how well the performance is combined with the price. Especially if you buy it super discounted: the Realme GT has an insane price of 399 euros on Amazon for the 8/128 GB version; with 499 euros for the top model, the 8/256 GB. The phone includes a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888, triple rear camera and 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge.

POCO F3 5G – Smartphone 6 + 128GB, 6.67 ”120 Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, Snapdragon 870, 48MP triple camera, 4520 mAh, Deep Ocean Blue (ES / PT version), includes Mi headphones

Motorola Moto G100 . One of the most powerful Moto G in history reaches one of its minimum prices on Amazon: 399 euros. For that cost you take home a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen, 8/128 GB, a Snapdragon 870 processor, quad rear camera and double front, the Motorola Moto G100 includes a 5,000 mAh battery and 5G connectivity.

Reduced accessories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE. Advanced model of smartwatch, in 45 mm and with LTE mobile connectivity: this Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has everything you need in a smartwatch, including a great price: 249 euros at Amazon. It includes a 1.2-inch round Super AMOLED screen, Exynos 9110, is protected against inclement weather and includes a large number of health sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch I LTE I Smartwatch Color Black I Steel [Versión española]

‌Huawei Band 6 . This vitamin activity bracelet with a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen has seen its price lowered significantly on Amazon: you have a whole Huawei Band 6 for 39 euros (in the Huawei store it is also 39 euros). In exchange, you get an accessory that measures activity, records sports exercises, includes an oximeter and an autonomy of up to two weeks.

. This vitamin activity bracelet with a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen has seen its price lowered significantly on Amazon: you have a whole Huawei Band 6 for 39 euros (in the Huawei store it is also 39 euros). In exchange, you get an accessory that measures activity, records sports exercises, includes an oximeter and an autonomy of up to two weeks. Huawei Watch Fit What do you want a smartwatch with all the laws? You have the Huawei Watch Fit on Amazon, a smartwatch with a rectangular screen that offers a large number of functions, including GPS sports recording. It is currently reduced to only 59 euros for the strap in green.

What do you want a smartwatch with all the laws? You have the Huawei Watch Fit on Amazon, a smartwatch with a rectangular screen that offers a large number of functions, including GPS sports recording. It is currently reduced to only 59 euros for the strap in green. Xiaomi Mi Band 6. The latest Xiaomi bracelet in AliExpress has a great price if you apply the coupon “ESD114”: you can get it for 27.49 euros in its global version. The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is perfect for measuring activity, sport, seeing mobile notifications on the wrist and even recording sleep data. At that price it is a great buy.

