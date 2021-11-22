The week of Black Friday 2021 It has started and the offers have not been long in coming. Amazon just published the offers week start with Xiaomi phones on sale. If you are looking for a new device or want to give one for Christmas, you may be Black Friday deals interest you. In addition, we are going to tell you if they are real offers and interesting, because at this time you can find promotions which they really are not. We already anticipate that Amazon usually behaves well with this type of tricks.

Black Friday at Xiaomi: POCO F3 and Mi 11 Lite 5G

On the page of Amazon Black Friday A section of offers on Xiaomi mobiles has been opened. On this page there are 5 devices repeated between them. The two actual offers are for him Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and the POCO F3. At the moment these are the only two smartphones of the company that are on this list.

The POCO F3 is one of the best high-end options for price, design and features. It is a very complete smartphone with which you can play all the games, take very good pictures and enjoy good autonomy and fast charging.

Right now it is possible to buy it for 279 euros / dollars, compared to the 303 euros / dollars of the previous price. Comparing the historical prices of this device we find that 279 euros is not the lowest price at which it has been, but by little. If you have it on the list, it is a good opportunity to buy it.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is one of the most interesting mid-range mobiles of Xiaomi. Its design, colors and characteristics make it a very good option. Of course, it is a mid-range and is more expensive than the POCO F3.

At this time you can buy for 349 euros / dollars in various colors and yes it is the lowest price you have ever seen. If you were behind him it might take a while for him to be so cheap again.

It is possible that throughout the week devices will be added to the Xiaomi offers for Black Friday 2021. We recommend you visit this link where you can find these and more Xiaomi offers. More interesting and recommendable smartphones may be added.