Although, we all imagine what will be the characteristics of the newTo be based on the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, it has not been until now that we have been able to confirm each of these officially.

POCO has published several images on their social networks, thereby confirming the processor and the fast charge that the expected POCO X3 GT will have, sowing in the community a certain disagreement and at the same time, a great interest.

POCO X3 GT, 67W fast charge and a MediaTek processor

As we can see in the following images, the POCO X3 GT will have a fast charge of 67W, letting us 100% charge its 5,000mAh battery in just over 40 minutes, all crazy for a mid-range.

In addition, the POCO X3 GT will integrate inside the MediaTek Dimensity 1100, a processor that although it will generate controversy again, will be able to give you great performance thanks to its 1 + 3 + 4 structure with a Cortex A78 core at 3GHz.

In short, the characteristics that we already knew in part are confirmed. A smartphone that will undoubtedly become one of the most interesting options in the mid-range, also incorporating 5G technology unlike the rest of the members of the POCO X3 Series.

Remember that The POCO X3 GT will be presented on July 28 in Malaysia, being his first official debut to later also do it in other European countries and in general, all those where the signature has already officially arrived.