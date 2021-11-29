Through the 91Mobiles news portal we get this exclusive news: Redmi G laptops would arrive in India under the POCO brand.

Apparently, as it will happen with the POCO Pop Buds TWS, one of the Redmi G series notebooks has been certified by the BIS, the Bureau of Standards of India. And its specifications are quite suggestive.

POCO portable, with a lot to teach





Under build number G16B01W, this laptop has been registered to be launched in the new territory sometime next year. The first data revealed points to its battery, a single one cell of 3,620 mAh at 55.02 Wh of power. An apparently inane but relevant data, since this light and small battery is the same one that several of the Redmi G.

With this figure in hand, we can think of other possible features, such as a possible 16.1 ” IPS screen and 144Hz refresh rate. The processor would be either a 11th generation Intel Core (i5 or i7) or an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H developed under Zen 2 architecture.



Several presentation images of the new Redmi G

And what about the graphics, the cardinal element in front of a gaming-oriented laptop? Surely it is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 or RTX 3060, cheap but very solvent. Graphics that would be dissipated by the proprietary system Hurricane Cooling 3.0, already seen in the Redmi G.

Apparently, the usual dual band WiFi connectivity, low-profile keyboard with extra-wide spacebar or a wide trackpad, but it is still too early to speculate on the rest of the components, much less anticipate any possible release date. We will continue to inform.