POCO, Xiaomi’s independent brand, you have your first laptop ready. This is at least shown by one of the latest certifications obtained by the company where the characteristics of its battery are described.

As we can read through Gizmochina, POCO has obtained the certification of its first laptop or rather the battery that it will have, also referring to a device that we have known for some time.

POCO’s first laptop is on the way and these would be its characteristics

As we can see in the following image, the battery of the Redmi G, a laptop thinking about the gamer public that we met a few months ago, has been certified in India under the POCO brand, thereby confirming the arrival of the company’s first laptop.

In this way, POCO’s first laptop would debut alongside a 16.1 inch screen and 144Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 7 or Intel Core i5 processors, GeForce RTX 3050 or RTX 3060 graphics and other technologies such as WiFi 6 or a cooling system called Hurricane Heat Dissipation 3.0.

In summary, POCO seems to have new plans for us. In addition to offering us mobile terminals with a great quality / price ratio, we will shortly see their first laptops with the same ratio.