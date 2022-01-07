Peel the prawns, separating the heads and the shell to make a broth or stock. The simplest thing is to put everything in a saucepan, cover with cold water and heat over low heat until it almost comes to a boil, lower the temperature and cook gently for about 30 minutes, removing the foam that comes out. We can enrich it with a few sprigs of parsley, celery, carrot, leek, onion, garlic cloves, bay leaf, etc. Keep warm in your saucepan.

While the broth is being made, remove the gut of the prawns with care -a toothpick is the best instrument- and finish cleaning and cutting the cuttlefish into pieces in a generous bite, as it will lose volume with cooking. Peel and finely chop the carrot, onion and garlic.

Heat a light background of oil in a pot or casserole at a low temperature and sauté the onion with the garlic for five minutes. Add the carrot and cook for five more minutes. Add the chopped or grated tomatoes -if they are natural-, a splash of white wine, stir, lower the heat and fry until the vegetables are soft.

Add an approximate teaspoon of paprika, stir well so that it does not burn, and add a ** generous splash of brandy * + or fragrant wine. Let the alcohol evaporate and add the cuttlefish, sautéing it by raising the heat. Give a few turns and add the prawns with a good hit of black pepper in a mill.

Cook the seafood until it is no longer raw and strain the stock directly on top, without adding everything to adjust the texture at the end. Stir and add the drained and rinsed beans from the canning. Add more broth if we think it’s necessary, bring to a boil, lower the heat and cover.

Cook for about 20-30 minutes, stirring from time to time and correcting the liquid level to taste. Let stand covered 5-10 minutes before serving with parsley to taste. Correct the salt if necessary, although with seafood and canned vegetables it does not seem necessary.