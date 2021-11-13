As part of the health-related events, every November 12 is World Pneumonia Day. The objective is to give importance and relevance to this disease that has shown a worrying increase in recent years throughout the planet. While not only cases have increased but also mortality. In addition, it is also a date that works to disseminate the basic information that allows to keep the population attentive.

Figures that show the danger of the disease

Since 2009 this commemoration has been carried out and the reason is very clear. To date, it is the acute respiratory infection that causes more deaths in children under five years of age and adults over 60 yearsAlthough it can occur at any time in life and cause fatal consequences.

Pneumonia is inflammation of the lung or part of it. Many germs, such as bacteria, viruses, or fungi, can cause it. It can also develop when you breathe in liquids or chemicals.

According to the place where the pneumonia was acquired, it can be classified into:

1) Community acquired pneumonia.

2) Hospital pneumonia.

For example, the most common causes of bacterial pneumonia in children under 5 years of age are pneumococcus (Streptococcus pneumoniae) and HIB (Haemophilus influenzae type B, while viral pneumonia is more frequently caused by influenza viruses and respiratory syncytial virus. On the other hand, the fungus Pneumocystis jiroveci is an important cause of pneumonia among people with a weakened immune system, as occurs with HIV AIDS.

The World Day Against Pneumonia seeks to remember that this disease represents a serious public health problem and to make the population aware that it is a disease that can be prevented.

The World Coalition Against Childhood Pneumonia (a network of international, governmental, non-governmental and community organizations, academic and research institutions, foundations and individuals), organizes the event to bring pneumonia to the attention of donors, policy makers, health care professionals, and patients in general.

With respect to its mortality, each year it causes the death of 1.3 children under the age of five. The outlook is worrying and for this reason it seeks to increase efforts to achieve a reduction of this alarming figure.

Pneumonia and smoking

Although minors are a vulnerable group, in reality anyone is exposed to pneumonia. Recent studies have shown that tobacco increases susceptibility to lung bacterial infection, even in passive smokers. This effect also shows a dose-response, since it dramatically decreases the risk 10 years after quitting smoking, reaching non-smoking levels.

Long-term exposure to tobacco smoke also affects the incidence, severity, and course of multiple other respiratory conditions, including the common cold, influenza, pneumonia, tuberculosis, pneumothorax, pulmonary hemorrhage, some interstitial diseases, and recently COVID-19.

Tobacco use is an important risk factor for the development of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), as it increases the susceptibility of contracting a pulmonary bacterial infection, even in passive smokers, especially after 60 years of age.

CAP is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in developed countries. The annual incidence of CAP in adults in the general population varies between 1.6 and 13.4 per 1,000 inhabitants. The percentage of patients requiring hospitalization is high, since it is between 22% and 51% of those affected, while the mortality rate ranges from 3% to 24%, according to different studies.

Age is the main risk factor for CAP, to the point that the incidence of CAP triples or quadruples after 65 years. In addition, different studies have shown that smoking, by itself, increases the risk of pneumonia, because it can alter the body’s immune response against the potential germs that cause the disease.