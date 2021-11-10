Lung.mx.-Within the framework of World Pneumonia Day 2021, which is commemorated this Friday, November 12, Pfizer Mexico organized a virtual event in which specialists and opinion leaders participated to talk about the importance of preventing this disease, which is a danger for the most vulnerable groups of the population. and that if it continues with its current trend in the world, it could claim the lives of 3 million children under the age of five between 2020 and 2030.

“Proper monitoring of vaccination schedules in people from birth until they are at a vulnerable age is essential to avoid the onset of pneumonia“Said the doctor Adrián Rendón, Director of the University Hospital of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

For his part, the doctor Daniel Aguilar, internist and visiting specialist at Pfizer Mexico, assured that the fight against pneumonia focuses on different stages that include prevention, protection, both through vaccination and treatment. “Getting children and older adults to the doctor as soon as possible can save lives. In 64 countries with available data, about 15.5 million children between 36 and 59 months do not receive any type of cognitive or socio-emotional care”Said the expert.

It should be noted that this event was attended by the actor and ambassador of vaccination, Fernando del Solar, who served as moderator in addition to recounting from his personal experience the ravages of pneumonia. During his participation, he held a talk with journalists and opinion leaders Paola Rojas and Alberto Lati, who pointed out the importance of not lowering our guard and keeping vaccination schedules up to date.

“Globally, respiratory diseases rank fifth overall among the causes of death. However, conditions such as pneumonia or influenza have vaccines that help us prevent infection or the development of a serious disease. For this reason, ‘Preventing is loving’ encourages us to continue raising awareness about the safety and multiple benefits of vaccines”Stressed Dr. Adrián Rendón.

It should be remembered that pneumonia is a serious disease that affects children under 5 years of age, as it is the fourth cause of death in Mexico in this population, according to data from 2020 from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), in addition to be associated with considerable morbidity, as well as mortality, in older adults and in those with significant comorbidities.

In this sense, the specialists agreed that constantly going to the doctor for the detection of pneumonia and other diseases, as well as seeking timely care for any respiratory discomfort, are the keys for a treatment to be effective in people. Well, hospitals are prepared to respond and help restore people’s health.

“In Mexico we have very effective therapies and specialists who can intervene. However, for a positive prognosis it is necessary for the person to request support in time. For this reason, it is essential that, on the one hand, doctors continue their training; while, on the other hand, the population goes to medical stays to receive a timely diagnosis and treatment“, Says Dr. Daniel Aguilar.

In the same way, they mentioned that, in this current context of pandemic, it has become essential to continue with vaccination schemes and boost confidence in people to attend medical stays, since concern has remained towards the coronavirus, leaving aside the potential risk of other diseases. As a sample, there is the coverage of childhood vaccination, which presents a decrease of between 30% and 35%, according to data from the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Research Industries (AMIIF).

For their part, journalists Alberto Lati and Paola Rojas, along with Fernando del Solar, recounted their experience with vaccination and how it has been essential to take care of the lives of their loved ones.

“Del Solar, who was diagnosed with pneumonia at the end of 2019, said that one way to show how much our family matters to us is to motivate them to take care of their health, since having lived cancer and pneumonia made it clear to him how valuable care is this. For his part, Lati assured that immunization should be applied throughout life and not only in childhood as is commonly believed, since adults with risk factors are susceptible to this disease; While Paola Rojas invited families to clear up their doubts with their doctors, since she, as a mother, understands that vaccinating children can represent multiple concerns. In addition, he mentioned the responsibility that journalists have to bring this information to the population. ”

To conclude, the speakers stressed that with the onset of winter the seasonal influenza season is also approaching and an increase in the incidence of pneumococcal disease. They recalled that vaccines are safe and easily accessible to the population, so they invite the whole of society to learn about the subject and to guide specialists in the different medical stays where they are.

“Immunization is one of the greatest successes of modern medicine. Therefore, it is important to approach content based on science and approved by the authorities. For example, we have a free download e-book where we discuss immunization and share the primers that we must apply throughout life. You can look it up on Gandhi’s page as 13 Vaccination Stories ”, concluded the doctor and director, Adrián Rendón.

DZ