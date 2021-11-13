Given the approach of the winter season and the drop in temperatures, it is important to take preventive measures such as vaccination to reduce the risk of pneumonia, since, at this time of year, cases increase up to 80%, warned the head of the Service Clinical 3 of Hospitalization of the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER), Renata Baez Saldaña.

The specialist recalled that pneumonia is an acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs and can be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi and can be prevented mainly with vaccination.

In an interview by the World Pneumonia Day, Báez Saldaña indicated that pneumococcus is the most frequent bacterial cause of pneumonia in the world; however, the vaccine reduces the development of severe forms by 74% and non-severe forms by 54%.

The influenza vaccine helps prevent hospitalization up to 60%, in addition to reducing the probability of suffering from severe influenza by 89%. As it will be recalled, since November 3, the vaccination campaign against this disease has been underway to inoculate people from six months to five years, over 60, who have chronic diseases and pregnant women.

He specified that pneumonia can occur at any age; however, it affects more at the extremes of life, that is, girls and boys under five years of age and people aged 60 and over. This disease is the third leading cause of death in people under one year of age; the fourth among girls and boys from one to four years old, and the fifth from the age of 55.

In Mexico, pneumonia is in ninth place as a cause of disease. In 2020, 56 thousand 830 cases were registered, against 31 thousand 81 confirmed in 2019.

The head of the INER Hospitalization Clinical Service 3 explained that the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) and influenza viruses are the most common cause of pneumonia. It is followed by the respiratory syncytial virus that mainly affects girls and boys, and now the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

In 95% of cases, the main mechanism of infection is microaspiration of oropharyngeal secretions containing the infecting microorganisms and inhalation of aerosolized particles; therefore, the use of a mask is important, said the specialist.

He explained that the microaspiration of secretions from the oropharynx can occur while the person sleeps, without causing damage to the respiratory tract; but people with health problems and who also harbor infectious microorganisms in the oropharynx can develop pneumonia.

Another mechanism of infection is direct person-to-person contact through inhalation of aerosolized particles, which occurs when coughing, singing, talking, or sneezing. This is the most common form of transmission, especially influenza or SARS-CoV-2.

Other routes of contagion that can lead to pneumonia are blood contaminated with bacteria that, in a serious patient, can lodge in the lungs; as well as transplacental transmission from mother to fetus.

The warning data for pneumonia is the persistence or increase in the intensity of respiratory symptoms, fever, and shortness of breath. Treatment depends on the cause of the pneumonia, whether bacterial or viral, and the treatment scheme is based on the severity of the case.

Báez Saldaña pointed out the importance of not abusing antibiotics since they can not only modify the intestinal flora, but also generate resistance, apart from the fact that more than 90% of common colds are caused by viruses and there is no need to prescribe this type of drugs.

In addition to vaccination against pneumococcus and influenza, it is necessary to consume water and foods rich in vitamin A and C; avoid going to crowded places and exposure to tobacco, as well as frequent hand washing, correct use of face masks and healthy distance.

He said that, as pneumonia is an acute disease, in the INER most people go to the emergency department. Until before the pandemic, around two thousand consultations for pneumonia were provided per year, of which about 600 people require hospitalization and of them between 30 and 40% develop pleural effusion (formation of fluid between the two layers or pleurae that cover the lungs and form pus or infection).

In an advanced stage it is necessary to drain the fluid or perform surgery to free the affected part of the lung. If the problem persists, the pleurae can thicken up to two centimeters and put pressure on the lung, complicating its normal function of expanding with each breath, he said.

