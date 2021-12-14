We simply must download the app on compatible devices in each case to be able to start enjoying all its contents without having to pay a single euro. However, in other free streaming platforms such as Tivify if it is necessary to register with our email and a password.

Compatible devices on Rlaxx

In this sense, Pluto TV has an advantage over Rlaxx, since it has been available on the market for longer. At the moment we cannot access rlaxx.tv from browsers, although on their website they announce that the browser version will be available soon.

Smart tv

In Smart TV we can download the application in the following brands: Grundig, Telefunken, JVC, Metz, Toshiba, LG, Panasonic, Medion, Sharp, Samsung and Hisense. In addition, the application is also compatible with devices or operating systems such as Android TV or Fire TV that make our television become a Smart TV. Keep in mind that not all televisions of the brands mentioned above will be compatible with the Rlaxx app, since it will depend on the age of the Smart TV whether or not we can access the content.

Streaming Device

The Rlaxx app is also compatible with services such as Roku, Apple TV and the already mentioned Amazon Fire Tv.

Smartphone and tablet

Since last week we can already enjoy Rlaxx through the official application for iOS and iPadOS. However, to be able to see all the contents of the streaming platform for free on Android we will have to wait a little longer. According to the information that appears on the official website, the application for Android devices will be available from the middle of this month of December.

Game consoles

At the moment, the application is only available on Xbox, but it is foreseeable that it will soon reach more devices or consoles such as the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5.

Compatible devices on Pluto TV

As we previously mentioned, Pluto TV is ahead of Rlaxx in terms of compatible devices. In this case, Pluto TV is available to access directly from the browser of our computers.

Phones and tablets

The Pluto TV app is available on all Google and Android devices, including Android TV. Visiting the Google Play Store we can download it on our Android device.

The app is also available from Apple, including Apple TV. To download it we will simply have to access the Apple App Store. In this case we must have iOS 11.0 or later.

Smart tv

From our smart TV we can also download the Pluto TV application, as long as we have a compatible Smart TV. In this case we can download it on televisions with operating system LG webOS. Also on Smart TV Samsung with Tizen operating system. According to the official website, we can do it on Samsung brand models after 2016, but not on older models. In this sense, Rlaxx is compatible with more Smart TV brands than Pluto TV.

Streaming Device

We can use Pluto TV on Google TV’s Chromecast and on Amazon Fire TV.

Consoles

If you have one Xbox or PlayStation game consoleYou will also be able to watch all the free Pluto TV channels and access all its content on demand.

Contents

Both in Rlaxx and in Pluto TV we have two content options: on demand and live channels. One of the main differences is that Pluto TV has more free channels than Rlaxx. Pluto TV ends the year with 100 free channels, although some of them are pop-up channels that will only be available during the Christmas period.

On the other hand, Rlaxx landed in the Spanish market with 27 free channels and right now it has 41. Which can lead us to understand that with the passage of time the platform is gradually adding the offer of available free channels.

Both platforms have a wide content catalog on demand covering all genres. Here our preferences and tastes enter a bit to determine which of the two platforms offers better content. As both are free and without the need for registration, we can alternate them according to the type of content we want to see at all times. In the case of Rlaxx, keep in mind that some channels are not available in Spanish.