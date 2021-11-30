The moment we try to access them is when the differences begin. You don’t need to register on Pluto TV to start watching all the free channels and on-demand content available. However, it is Rakuten TV that does require registration, although it is free.

As we have already mentioned, both platforms offer content on demand and live channels . Another aspect they have in common is that both are supported by advertising, so during the broadcast there will be times when ads jump.

Little by little, in the world of streaming, new proposals have appeared that want to completely differentiate themselves from paid content platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video or Disney +. In order to compete with them, they have opted to offer hundreds of movies, series and live channels for free supported by advertising . Pluto TV and Rakuten TV are two very similar services, but in which we find great differences if we analyze them in depth. You don’t have to decide to use one or the other, as both Pluto TV and Rakuten TV offer free TV channels and also on-demand content with movies spanning all genres. Obviously each one has a selection of channels and particular content so we are going to try to explain the main differences between the two platforms.

Now, one of the main differences is that Pluto TV focuses practically all its programming on content in Spanish, while Rakuten TV is committed to international content and with little Spanish offer. We can find interesting channels like Bloomberg or GoTraveler, but one of the disadvantages that Rakuten TV has is that it does not have subtitles. This can be a barrier for some users and a compelling reason to watch free TV channels on other streaming platforms like Pluto TV. In any case, it should be noted that Rakuten TV arrived after Pluto TV, so it is more than likely that over the months they will include new channels in Spanish.

It should be noted that some of the differences within its interface differ in that Pluto TV shows us the hourly programming of each channel so that we can consult the contents that will follow the program we are watching. Even some of the live channels specialized in a topic, such as the Pluto TV fitness channel, also offer content on demand to see when it suits us best.

Are they compatible with the same devices?

In the case of Pluto TV, it allows you to access its channels for free through the browser and it also has an application for Android and iOS. It is also compatible with Smart TVs from the Samsung brand with Tizen operating system or LG televisions with webOS. Other compatible devices are Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox or Amazon Fire TV.

At the moment Rakuten TV can only be used on Samsung TV plus, on Vestel (MB 230, 180, 181) from 2022 to 2019 or on Samsung televisions and LG televisions from the years 2020 and 2019. The reason is that it is in beta phase so we will have to wait for it to be available on mobile devices or more accessories that allow us to watch television over the Internet.

Finally, regarding the number of free television channels both touch the figure of 100 free channels. Pluto TV has reached this number with the next channel premieres in December, although it must be taken into account that some are pop-up with content for this Christmas.