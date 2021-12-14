Pluto TV adds three new free channels in January

Pluto TV, rlaxx.tv, Rakuten TV channels, Plex TV channels or Samsung TV Plus have contributed to making Spain one of the countries with the largest offer of free channels. Adding the unique channels between these platforms, since some share channels, we have a total of 400 channels that we can see without “paying a penny”. This completes the great offer of paid streaming (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney +) and that of pay television (Movistar +, Orange TV or Vodafone TV).

New channels on Pluto TV

In December, 3 new channels have arrived on Pluto TV, the same number of channels that will arrive in January 2022. As of December 6, we will be able to see MTV Super Hits 2021 (with a playlist selected by MTV with songs), Mtv prank (with shows like Vidiots or hidden camera like Punk’D) and iCarly (one of Nickelodeon’s best-known series).

For its part, with the entry of the new year and from January 17, the new channels that will appear on the Pluto TV grid will be the following: