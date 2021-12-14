Pluto TV adds three new free channels in January

Although it seemed that it was not going to make it, the free platform Pluto TV has delivered on its promise. At its launch in Spain, it promised that it would close the year 2021 with 100 channels and it will finally be like that. Of course, some are temporary and will only be available during Christmas, but still it is a considerable offer (especially to be totally free). Now, we begin to know the news that will be incorporated throughout 2022 with the announcement of the three new channels for free that arrive in January.
Pluto TV, rlaxx.tv, Rakuten TV channels, Plex TV channels or Samsung TV Plus have contributed to making Spain one of the countries with the largest offer of free channels. Adding the unique channels between these platforms, since some share channels, we have a total of 400 channels that we can see without “paying a penny”. This completes the great offer of paid streaming (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney +) and that of pay television (Movistar +, Orange TV or Vodafone TV).
New channels on Pluto TV
In December, 3 new channels have arrived on Pluto TV, the same number of channels that will arrive in January 2022. As of December 6, we will be able to see MTV Super Hits 2021 (with a playlist selected by MTV with songs), Mtv prank (with shows like Vidiots or hidden camera like Punk’D) and iCarly (one of Nickelodeon’s best-known series).
For its part, with the entry of the new year and from January 17, the new channels that will appear on the Pluto TV grid will be the following:
PLUTO TV TRAVEL
From Monday January 17, 2022 We will have access to a channel that will allow us to move to the deepest oceans, the highest mountains and the most exotic destinations on the planet. Here we can see documentaries such as Discover, Amazing Planet, Access All Areas, Beautiful Planet, Roads End and Come Wild with Us. A good way to spend time in front of the television.
CONSTANCE MEYER: JUDGE IN PRACTICE
That same day we will be able to see the new channel Constance Meyer: Trainee Judge. It will tell the adventures of Constance, a 50-year-old farmer who decides to get a law degree and be a fellow of the demanding judge Frédéric Filiponi. Although they have many differences, they come together to solve the judicial investigations that take place in Marseille.
MTV BRAVE
A week later, on January 24, 2022, MTV Brave will arrive, with MTV reality shows about people who find the courage it takes to change their lives. Here we find programs like Now or Never What do you want to do before you die ?, I’m no longer fat or Fired! For mom and dad.